The Preceptor Alpha Beta chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority held its Revealing Dinner recently. At the dinner, the 'secret sister' from the previous year was named and new 'secret sister' is selected. At the dinner are Carol Schaubhut, seated; and standing, from left, are Cathy Robb, Mabel Thibodeaux, Elaine Ussery, Anita Sutherland and Kay Cantrell.