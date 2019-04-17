NOCCA CELEBRATION SEASON: Upper-level students at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts will be concluding the semester with a series of Celebration Season performances, recitals, exhibits and readings at NOCCA, 2800 Chartres St.
Events this month are:
- Jazz big band concert, 7 p.m. April 17 in the Marsalis Music Studio
- Vocal music recitals, all day April 24-25 in Lupin Hall
- Jazz senior recital 7 p.m. April 29 in the Marsalis Music Studio
- Drama senior showcase, all day April 30 in the Nims Blackbox Theater
For a complete list of Celebration Season events, visit www.nocca.com/events.
DOLORES T. AARON ACADEMY: Students at ReNEW Dolores T. Aaron Academy will present their spring concert at 6:30 p.m. April 17 at the school, 10200 Curran Blvd., New Orleans. Ensembles will include the DTA Concert Band and the DTA Young Heroes Brass Band, with guests artists, including the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra’s NOJO 7 and Preservation Hall’s Kevin Louis. The most senior participant in the band program is eighth grader Michael Woodcox, who was the youngest member of the band when the DTA band program started five years ago. The band director is Andy Bower.
ST. RITA: There will be a general meeting of the St. Rita Home & School Association at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, in the school gym, 194 Ravan Ave., Harahan. There will be an art display, and the cheerleaders, choir and recorder class will perform, along with a $1,000 tuition drawing. For information, call the school office, (504) 737-0744.
ST. MARY MAGDALEN: The executive board of the St. Mary Magdalen Parents' Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, in Massett Hall, 6421 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie.
ARCHBISHOP RUMMEL HIGH SCHOOL: As part of Rummel Day activities at Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, 1971 alumnus John “Jay” Lauricella posthumously received the school’s Alumnus of the Year Award. Accepting the award for Lauricella, who died in 2017, was his sister Sandy Lauricella Anzelmo. School officials and alumni association officers also named longtime faculty member Joey Boh as this year’s Legacy Award winner. Boh was recognized for his 36 years as a classroom teacher, coach and supporter of the school.
HOLY CROSS SCHOOL: A video submitted by students at Holy Cross School in New Orleans has won one of 50 $10,000 grand prizes in the Powerade "Power Your School" contest, which sought videos or essays demonstrating why a school deserves the prize. A panel of judges rated entries based on creativity and originality, how well the entry fits the theme, incorporation of Powerade in the submission, and the quality of the submission. Powerade awarded 50 grand prizes of $10,000 and 150 first prizes of $2,000.
The video, “Making the Impossible Possible,” features athletes from a variety of programs who overcome frustration through hydration. The Holy Cross video included seniors Nathan Vail (editor), Trent Terminie, Kalil Thomas and Elias Brown, and junior Bryan Broussard (actors), under the direction of moderator Eric Ferry.
GEORGE RODRIGUE FOUNDATION: My-Nhi Nguyen, a senior at Thomas Jefferson High School for Advanced Studies in Gretna, is one of the 17 winners of the George Rodrigue Foundation's 2019 art contest, who will share $46,500 in college scholarships. Other winners from the New Orleans area are juniors Abby Hayes, of St. Scholastica Academy in Covington, and Zoe Treitler, of Lakeshore High School in Mandeville. The first-place prize – which includes a $6,000 college scholarship — was awarded to high school senior Lauren Diaz of Christian Life Academy in Baton Rouge. The 17 winning entries will travel on public view for one year as an exhibition at museums and cultural venues across Louisiana.
ST. JOHN CHESS: In its first trip to the Louisiana State High School Chess Competition, a team from the St. John the Baptist Parish public school district earned the first-place team trophy. With four wins and no losses, Matthew Billings, of East St. John High School, took first place in the casual player division. The other St. John competitors were George Smith, of the St. John STEM Magnet Program, who tied for second with three wins and one loss; Avery Paul, of the St. John STEM Magnet Program, who had one win; and Cyrel Rodigazo, of East St. John Preparatory Academy. Billings and Smith earned the chance to compete again in New Orleans to represent Louisiana in the National High School Chess Championship in Florida.
BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL: The Brother Martin High School Chorus received a superior rating in the LMEA District Music Performance Assessment at the University of New Orleans. The chorus performed three selections for a panel of judges who commended the singers for their tone, diction, interpretation, technique and musical effect. The chorus was awarded the sweepstakes trophy for straight superior ratings. Members of the chorus are Owen Catalanotto, Cole Chauvin, Dane Dauzat, Keelan Didier, Drew Dodd, Hunter Dunn, Daniel Erdozain, Colin Gardner, Nicholas Gaudet, Avery Gerosa, Mark Gresse, Spencer Hyde, Justin Jefferson, Darren Jones, Timothy Maloz, Tyler Marks, Robbie McDonald, Bryson Mesa, Paul Monaco, Jeb Mordock, Cody Muller, Dylan Naquin, Hunter Nastasi, Cullen Neill, Brett Pemberton, Kolbe Peters, Joseph Petras, Kyle Plaideau, Colyn Raymond, Lane Riggan, Noah Robichaux, Jake Spellman, Jacob Styron, Randy Trainor and Dustin Williams.
MORRIS JEFF COMMUNITY SCHOOL: The Pelican Band from Morris Jeff Community School received an overall excellent rating on stage during the Louisiana Music Educators District VI Large Ensemble Assessment at Chalmette High School. The band also received straight superior ratings from all three sight-reading judges. The band's director is Dan Akins.
ARCHBISHOP RUMMEL HIGH SCHOOL: Jack Piwko, an honors junior at Archbishop Rummel High School, has been selected to attend the Franklin & Marshall College Prep Immersion Program in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, this summer. Franklin & Marshall College Prep is a three-week, precollege immersion program for rising high school seniors that offers the experience of college with substantive courses taught by F&M professors and communal life in their residence and dining halls. All expenses, including travel are covered for Piwko.
CABRINI HIGH SCHOOL: Among the 349 competitors at the Foreign Language Festival at Southeastern Louisiana University on April 5 were 23 students from Cabrini High School in New Orleans. These Cabrini students placed in their categories:
- Emily Williamson: First and overall top winner in Spanish Interview and second in Spanish IV Extemporaneous Speaking
- Sofia Quispe: Second in Spanish Native Speaker Extemporaneous Speaking
- Callie McDaniel: Third in Spanish IV Prose
- Lauryn West: Third in Spanish III Poetry
- Bridgette Murillo: Third in Spanish Prose Native Speaker
- Stella Daley: Third in French II Extemporaneous Speaking and third in French Native Speaker Translation
- Gillian Gourges: Third in French III Extemporaneous Speaking
- Casidey Trepagnier: Third in French I Extemporaneous Speaking
ST. EDWARD THE CONFESSOR: The eighth grade quiz bowl team from St. Edward the Confessor School in Metairie finished fifth out of 16 local schools in a recent tournament at Brother Martin High School. The competitors were Faith Calagna, Lillian Fontenot, Mark Johnson, Brooke Oliver and Blake Waguespack. The team's moderator is Erin Garcia.
INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF LOUISIANA: The International School of Louisiana will hold a Family Fun Night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 9, in the amusement park and Storyland at 7 Victory Ave. in New Orleans City Park. The fundraiser, which is open to the public, will feature a raffle, silent auction, music, food, games and fun for all ages. Tickets are $15 in advance at www.isl-edu.org/isl-family or $20 at the gate.