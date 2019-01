Roger Villere Jr., right, owner of Villere's Florist, created a Christmas floral arrangement during a recent meeting of the New Orleans Garden Society at Longue Vue House and Gardens. Villere donated the arrangement to the club. The club will hold its past presidents' tea Jan. 9 at Metairie Country Club. Seen here with Villere are Peggy Simmons, left, and society President Alice Reese.