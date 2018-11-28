MASS AND LUNCHEON: The St. Vincent Infant & Maternity Guild will hold its annual Christmas Mass and luncheon at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Southern Yacht Club, 105 Roadway St., New Orleans. Mass will be celebrated by Monsignor Andrew Taormina. Members are encouraged to bring an unwrapped gift (toys, clothing, or basic necessities). Monetary donations will also be accepted. The luncheon is $36. For information, contact Gaynell Pervel at (504) 858-3443 or (504) 728-8700.
MARY PROCESSION: The annual Procession of Mary at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Destrehan will be at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 4, for a rosary under the oaks and homage to the Mother of God, followed by Mass at 13396 River Road, Destrehan. In case of inclement weather, the procession will be held in church.
ADVENT MORNING OF REFLECTION: "The Lord and My Life -- The Charismatic Dance" will be theme of a morning of presentations, prayer and reconciliation at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Ursuline Academy, 2701 State St., New Orleans. The Rev. Sidney O. Speaks will give the presentation at 9 a.m., followed by prayer and reconciliation, with Mass at 11:30 a.m. To register or for more information, contact Janetanne Mears at (504) 615-1469 or j.mears@outlook.com.
ROSARY GROUP: The Archbishop Rummel High School Parent Booster Club will hold a rosary prayer group at 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 11, in the school chapel, 1901 Severn Ave., Metairie, with coffee fellowship following in the teachers lounge.
ST. LUCY MASS: St. Lucy, the patron saint of eye diseases, will be honored at a Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1139 O.C. Haley Blvd., New Orleans. The St. Lucy Society sponsors the Mass, with a veneration of the St. Lucy relic following the service.
RECOVERY PROGRAM: Christian Fellowship hosts Celebrate Recovery at 7 p.m. Fridays at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The faith-based 12-step program deals with all life issues and may be joined at any time. For more information, call (504) 347-4875.
RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.