COMMUNITY EVENTS
DINNER AND A ZOOVIE: The Dinner and a Zoovie series of family-friendly films continues with "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at 8 p.m. July 27 at Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., in New Orleans. Movie admission is $6 for everyone older than 2. Tickets can be purchased online until 5:15 p.m. on the day of the Zoovie at audubonnatureinstitute.com. After 6 p.m., tickets can be purchased at the zoo. The Zoovie series will conclude with "Black Panther" on Aug. 3.
AUTHORS SHOWCASE: The St. Charles Parish Library will celebrate local writers with an authors showcase from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at the East Regional Library, 160 W. Campus Drive, Destrehan. The showcase will feature authors who write for children, teens and adults in a variety of genres, from poetry and memoirs, to crime novels, inspirational stories, and everything in between. For information, visit www.myscpl.org/localauthorsshowcase or contact Lauren Pitz at lauren.pitz@myscpl.org or (985) 764-9643, ext. 117.
START THE ADVENTURE IN READING: Volunteers interested in provided free one-on-one literacy tutoring for lower elementary students can register for a free 2.5-hour training session by visiting www.stairnola.org/how-to-help, or by contacting Mary Williams, interim volunteer coordinator, at mary@stairnola.org, or (504) 899-0820. No prior experience is required. Tutor training begins Tuesday, Aug. 7, at locations throughout the New Orleans area. Tutors volunteer after school or on Saturday mornings at STAIR sites in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, and Tangipahoa parishes.
A's & ACES: The New Orleans chapter of National Junior Tennis and Learning, A's & Aces, is one of 10 chapters receiving a $15,000 grant from Chase through the U.S. Tennis Association Foundation. The money will support year-round tennis and education programming through the Academic Creative Engagement curriculum, the USTA Foundation’s signature academic initiative.
SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAY: Managed health care provider Healthy Blue will hold a back-to-school celebration and school supply giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 3 at the Sojourner Truth Neighborhood Center, 2200 Lafitte St., New Orleans. There will be music, games, refreshments, health screenings, community resources, and school supplies (while supplies last) to help students from kindergarten through fifth grade, and their families, get ready for the new school year. Students must be accompanied by a guardian to receive school supplies. For information, visit www.facebook.com/HealthyBlueLA.
LIBRARY LITERARY FESTIVAL: "300 Years of Literature" will be the theme of the Jefferson Parish Library Literary Festival, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The free festival will focus on some of the most prominent authors who have lived in New Orleans and how their books have helped define and shape the city and its culture. The agenda includes:
- 9:30 a.m., Keynote address by Susan Larson, author of "Book Lover's Guide to New Orleans."
- 11 a.m. Patricia Brady discusses literary outsiders, such as Lafcadio Hearn and Frances Parkinson Keyes, who interpreted and popularized New Orleans to the rest of the country.
- 12:30 p.m. Presentation by Emily Toth, author of "Unveiling Kate Chopin."
- 2 p.m. Cynthia Lejeune Nobles explores the intersection of food, history and culture in "A Confederacy of Dunces."
DIGITAL SKILLS TRAINING: Representatives of Facebook will provide training in digital skills for small businesses, entrepreneurs and job seekers during a Community Boost event Aug. 7-9. For information, visit www.facebook.com/business/m/community-boost.
"WORLD CUP FEVER": Freelance writer Stephen Rea will discuss his new book, "World Cup Fever, A Fan’s Guide to the Stars, Teams, Stories, Controversy, and Excitement of Sports’ Greatest Event," at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 9, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Rea is originally from Belfast, Northern Ireland, but has lived in New Orleans since 2004.
LOUISIANA IN WORLD WAR II: James Linn, a curator at the National WWII Museum, will present "The Pelican State Goes to War: Louisiana in World War II," at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 23, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The presentation will be part of the regularly scheduled meeting of the Jefferson Parish Historical Society.
STEM NOLA: The Points of Light Civic Accelerator has decided to invest $50,000 in New Orleans based STEM NOLA, as part of its efforts to encourage civic ventures that are addressing the growing gap in digital inclusion and technology skills across the country. The goal of the accelerator is to equip civic startups to seek investments and scale their social innovations.
BETA SIGMA PHI: Members of the four West Bank City Council chapters of Beta Sigma Phi International gathered recently to celebrate the organization's 87th anniversary at El Mesquite Grill & Restaurant in Gretna. The gathering was organized by the Lambda Theta Chapter of Belle Chasse, and included the Preceptor Alpha Beta, Preceptor Beta and Xi Gamma Omega chapters. Honored as women of the year were Desiree Dubroc Miller of Lambda Theta, Sharon Bustin of Preceptor Alpha Beta and Kay Cantrelle of Preceptor Beta. Sandy Gaudin Stubbs, Linda Wilson and Elizabeth Ross of the Xi Gamma Omega Chapter were honored for their 50 years of membership in Beta Sigma Phi with the Golden Circle ritual, led by Diane Barrilleaux of Xi Gamma Omega. The 2018-19 officers of the Beta Sigma Phi West Bank City Council are Janet Nichols of Preceptor Beta, president; Sharon Bustin of Preceptor Beta, vice president; Cathy Glavina of Lambda Theta, treasurer; and Cathy Robb of Preceptor Alpha Beta, secretary.
Meetings
ALGIERS KIWANIS: Chef Kevin Belton will be the guest speaker when the Kiwanis Club of Algiers meets at 7 a.m. Thursday, July 26, at Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place, Algiers. Guests are welcome. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
KREWE DE TECH: Photographer Richard R. Vallon Jr. will discuss the history of high-dynamic range imaging techniques and images when the New Orleans Personal Computer Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. In HDR imaging, which turns 20 years old this year, images at various exposures are acquired for the purpose of creating an image that exceeds the camera sensor's abilities.
MILITARY OFFICERS' WIVES' CLUB: Potential members of the Military Officers’ Wives’ Club of Greater New Orleans are invited to a welcome brunch Aug. 25 in New Orleans. Membership in the MOWC is open to all current or former military spouses or widow/ers of a commissioned officer or warrant officer. Associate membership is also available to certain civilian DOD employees. For details on the brunch, email veronicasgutierrez@gmail.com. For information on the club, visit www.mowcnola.org.
Honors
JEFFERSON CHAMBER: The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives has chosen the Jefferson Chamber for one of 41 Awards of Excellence in its communications excellence awards program. ACCE cited the Jefferson Chamber's LiveWell Jefferson campaign, begun in early 2017 to create and cultivate a culture of health and wellness among the business community and residents of Jefferson Parish.
ST. JOHN SHERIFF'S OFFICE: The St. John Business Association honored Lt. Troy Cassioppi of the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office as its officer of the month during the group's July meeting at Petra's Restaurant in LaPlace. Cassioppi was honored for his work in recruitment and hiring.
SENIOR OLYMPIAN OF THE YEAR: Greater New Orleans Senior Olympics honored Geraldine Palisi as its 2017 Senior Olympian of the year during a luncheon at the Four Columns in Harvey. Palisi won 16 medals participating in horseshoes, miniature golf, table tennis doubles, baseball distance, baseball throws, cabbage ball, table tennis single, basketball free throws, football throw, disc throw, 50-yard dash, javelin, discus and shot put.
ST. BERNARD ART GUILD: The summer artist of the season for the St. Bernard Art Guild is Corrine Barreca, who was chosen on the basis of her photograph "Industree." The guild meets on the second Thursday of each month. For information, contact guild President Beth Vincent at pixbybethvincent@gmail.com.
JEFFERSON ART GUILD: The June artist of the month for the Jefferson Art Guild is Glenn Higgins, who was honored for his painting “Destin Surf." The group meets on the last Wednesday of the month at the Foundation Center in Lafreniere Park. For more information, visit jeffersonartguild.com.
Benefits
ARCHDIOCESE OF NEW ORLEANS RETREAT CENTER: A wine-and-dine gala benefiting the Archdiocese of New Orleans Retreat Center will begin at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner. The "Once Upon a Time" gala will feature Chef John Folse. Tickets are $150 each at www.501actions.com/anoretreatcenter.
LONGUE VUE HOUSE AND GARDENS: The ArtVue fundraiser for Longue Vue House and Gardens will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Ace Hotel New Orleans, 600 Carondelet St. Tickets are $100 for people ages 21 to 35 and $150 for people 36 and over at EventBrite.com.