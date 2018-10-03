October in Louisiana may or may not mean cooler weather, but either way, there will be many fun community events in St. Bernard Parish this month, including the 10th anniversary of the Sugar Fest, the Blues, Brews and BBQ in da Parish festival and Our Lady of Prompt Succor’s Fishing Rodeo and party. And that’s just for the first half of the month.
Sugar Fest X
The Old Arabi Neighborhood Association will hold Sugar Fest X from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Aycock Barn, 409 Aycock St., Arabi.
“Like all good festivals, Sugar Fest has great food, music, arts and crafts, but there are several features that make our event unique,” said group President Barry Lemoine, who co-organizes the festival along with Ray Lauga.
“Narrated historical tours of the cultural arts district, a dessert-baking competition, a donut-eating contest and sugar giveaways are all the things that make Sugar Fest a sweet event in Old Arabi. It’s a family-friendly, free festival for all.”
Parish Historian Bill Hyland will lead group tours on an air-conditioned bus highlighting the history, architecture and cultural importance of this part of St. Bernard, much of which was once part of New Orleans. Tour highlights include the Sugar Museum, St. Bernard Voice, Domino Sugar, the Ford Motor Plant and the riverfront in Arabi.
Additionally, there will be a children’s activity tent, TVs showing college football and live music. Featured performers include Christian Serpas & Ghost Town, Roux the Day and 90 Degrees West. The Maumus Center at 701 Friscoville Ave. will be open for planetarium shows.
For more information about the festival, visit oldarabi.org. For ticket information for planetarium shows, visit stbernard.k12.us or call (504) 301-0239.
Blues, Brews & BBQ
The annual Blues, Brews & BBQ in da Parish festival will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Docville Farm, 5124 E. St. Bernard Highway, Violet.
The free festival will feature live music, local craft beer and a variety of BBQ dishes. Those who buy VIP tickets for $25 will get a VIP glass with four pours of craft beers of their choice. In addition to music, beers and food, there will be a harmonica workshop from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the first 200 attendees will receive free harmonicas.
The Chalmette High Jazz Ensemble will perform. Other live musical performers include Right Hand Road, 30 x 90 Blueswomen, Da' By-U Blues Band, Keith Stone with Red Gravy, Blues Stompers, and Vic Shepard with More Reverb, featuring Hector Nieves.
OLPS Fishing Rodeo
There will be fishing and fun at the fourth annual Our Lady of Prompt Succor Fishing Rodeo from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. The rodeo weigh-in and party will be on the school grounds at 2305 Fenelon St., Chalmette. Weigh-in ends at 4 p.m.
The event is open to the public. For families who want to enjoy the rodeo events, food and drink, entry to the rodeo party is $15 for adults and $10 for children. The entry fee for the rodeo is $40 for the adult division, and there is a $20 entry fee for the child division for those age 14 or younger. There will be prizes, food, drinks, music and activities for the children.
For information, call Stephanie Moran at (504) 261-8060, Jason Moran at (504) 931-3506 or email smoran1110@gmail.com.
Telling Tales at the Library
The St. Bernard Parish Library invites its younger listeners to attend its expanded story-sharing sessions. Telling Tales at the Library is being held at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 12.
The library’s free program is designed to introduce children to literature through storybooks, poetry, flannel boards, fingerplays and participatory activities. Programming is geared for children ages 3 to 6, but all ages are welcome. Programs take place at the St. Bernard Parish Library’s main branch, 2600 Palmisano Blvd., Chalmette.
For information, visit mysbpl.org, the library’s Facebook page or call (504) 279-0448.
Trunk or Treat
St. Bernard Parish's Leisure Department will host the third annual Trunk or Treat from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26. The free event will take place in Sidney Torres Memorial Park in Chalmette and is open to the public. There will be a “Best Decorated” Trunk Contest.
Volunteers and donations from businesses, groups and individuals are needed. Anyone who wants to participate should be prepared to hand out about 4,000 pieces of candy. To volunteer or to participate in the Trunk or Treat event, contact St. Bernard Leisure Coordinator Denise Montalbano at (504) 518-6031 or dmontalbano@sbpg.net.
Give-A-Hoot Trivia Fundraiser
The fourth Annual Give-A-Hoot Trivia Fundraiser to benefit the St. Bernard Battered Women’s Program Inc. will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Docville Farm, 5124 E. St. Bernard Highway, Violet.
Tickets are $30 a person and include a food band, a drink ticket and a door prize ticket. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and games will begin at 6 p.m. There will be a silent auction and a parade of prizes. Organizers are asking for event sponsors, for food donations and for prize donations for the silent auction. For information, call (504) 277-3177 or visit stbernardbwp.org or the group’s Facebook page.