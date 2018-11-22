The party "where pets bring their people" is celebrating 11 years as Jefferson SPCA hosts Pet Fest on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the meadows of Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Blvd, Metairie.
The event will feature a pet adopt-a-thon with 40 shelters and rescue groups offering more than 400 adoptable pets, a pet health-watch area, a free pet costume contest with prizes, music, food and fun.
A marketplace will house more than 75 vendors offering the latest in pet nutrition and supplies. Attendees can meet with veterinarians and pick up samples of a variety of pet products.
There will be a petting zoo perfect for the kids, as well as activities for the whole family.
There will be food from local restaurants including Dat Dog, Ajun Cajun Ninja, Crepes a La Cart, Plum St. Snowballs, Curly Q Fry Co., MRTN Ventures, Lil Dustin’s Italian Ice and many more, and brews from Abita Beer.
All proceeds go to Jefferson SPCA to support and assist the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter. Admission is free. Over 25,000 people attended Pet Fest 2017.
Pet Fest is a combined effort by Jefferson SPCA, Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter, Jefferson Parish and the City of Kenner. For the latest updates on participating rescues and vendors, visit www.jeffersonspca.org/petfest and www.facebook.com/jeffersonSPCAPetFest.
A BIG THANK YOU: I want to thank all of the shelter and rescue staff and volunteers who work tirelessly all year long to help the homeless pets in our area. It is a hard, but rewarding job, and I am so thankful to work alongside these amazing people who give their all for the animals every single day of the year.
Events
FRIDAY: Bring your family from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to take part in a day of service to help the Louisiana SPCA. You’ll learn more about what the Louisiana SPCA does, spend time with animals, and complete a service activity. Lunch is included. Children over age 5 only. Cost is $100 for each family of 5, and includes materials, shirts and lunch. For more info: https://www.la-spca.org/dayofservice
SATURDAY: Meet adoptable animals from the Louisiana SPCA from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Algiers Point Library, 725 Pelican Ave., during the annual Christmas tree sale. Adoption counselors and volunteers will be on hand to help you select the perfect rescue pet. A bake sale will be held to benefit the Special Needs Fund. For more information about adoption visit www.la-spca.org/adopt.
TUESDAY: The Louisiana SPCA is holding a volunteer orientation from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., New Orleans. Preregistration is required at www.la-spca.org/volunteer.
LOST OR FOUND PETS: In Orleans Parish, send a photo, description of your pet, date lost/found and your contact info to lostandfound@la-spca.org. In Jefferson Parish, send to molsen@jeffparish.net and bbourgeois@jeffparish.net. In St. Bernard Parish send to cluna@sbpg.net.