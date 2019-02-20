St. Elizabeth Ann Seton holds Father-Daughter Dance Advocate staff report Feb 20, 2019 - 7:30 am Facebook Twitter SMS Email Among those at the Father/Daughter Dance at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School in Kenner are, from left, Cailyn Southwood, Zoe Stanley, Bella Pelitire, Leah Lacoste, Allison Johnson and Zoey Yeadon. PROVIDED PHOTO Chris Hymel and his daughter Kate came to the Father/Daughter Dance at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School in Kenner costumed as health-care workers. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The pep squad at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School in Kenner recently organized a costumed Father/Daughter Dance. The moderators of the pep squad are Lori Lacoste and Rebecca Meliezer. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email