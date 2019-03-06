There were five categories of competition in the Jefferson Parish 4-H Commodity Cookery Contest on Feb. 2 at Mike Miley Playground in Metairie: eggs, ground beef, seafood, poultry and sugar. Members also participated in the Ambassador Program and made presentations about the commodity group foods. The entries were judged by chefs Chris Hayes, Ruth Varisco and Frank Sclafani and members of the Jefferson Parish 4-H Foundation and Dawn Busters Kiwanis Club.
First-place winners in the Jefferson Parish 4-H Commodity Cookery Contest, who will advance to district and state competition, are:
- Jett Egger (sugar) cakes
- John Gross (ground beef) quick and easy; and blue-ribbon group in sugar cookery
- Ethan Domingue (eggs) appetizer; (sugar) cookies; (poultry) chicken; and Beef Ambassador Contest
- Cody Allen (poultry) processed poultry
- Bailey Shoemake (sugar) pies
- Julia White (ground beef) low-calorie
- Kennedy Seals, Poultry Ambassador Contest
- Christen Burse (eggs) dessert
- Alyssa Kerry (ground beef) one-dish meal
- Christopher Burse (seafood) fish.