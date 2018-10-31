NEW ORLEANS NIGHTMARE: 319 Butterworth St., under the Huey P. Long Bridge. The intense haunted house includes a mini escape room. Recommended for ages 12 and over. $19.99-$32.99. 7 p.m. Oct. 31, plus Friday and Saturday, Nov. 2-3.
SCOUT ISLAND SCREAM PARK: Scout Island, City Park, entrance near Marconi Drive and Harrison Avenue. The newest addition to the Crescent City fright portfolio, the park is a festival featuring three attractions, three fright zones, carnival rides and a scare-free zone for kids, including The Devil’s Swamp, Zombie Combat, Scream Factory, Cirque du Fear Fright Zone, The Horseman’s Fright Zone, Blood Bayou Fright Zone, The Kraken Beer & Spirits Pirate Club, The Paranormal Experience, carnival rides and more. For the younger set, there's a pumpkin patch, hay ride and more. Dates and times vary through Nov. 3. $15-$79. scoutislandscreampark.com.
THE MORTUARY STRIKES 12: 4800 Canal St., New Orleans. An icon of old New Orleans, the fright factory marks a dozen years as a den of horror with self-guided tours of the former mortuary. Tickets are $30-$125. Open most weekends through Nov. 3. themortuary.net.
HALLOWEEN PENNY PARTY AND BEACH VOLLEYBALL PARTY: St. Rita Home and School Association will host its annual party for students at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at 194 Ravan Ave., Harahan. Trinkets and candy will be given to children in grade 3 and under at the trick-or-treating and games. Grades 4-7 will enjoy a volleyball part. For information, call (504) 737-0744.
MONSTER MASH: It's a mashing good time for this Halloween event with music, food, candy and games at 4 p.m. Halloween, Wednesday, Oct. 31, at MoPho, 514 City Park Ave. in New Orleans. campsoulgrow.org. Free admission.
TRUNK OR TREAT: Treats are in the trunk at this evening Halloween event at 6 p.m. Halloween, Wednesday, Oct. 31, at St. Mark Episcopal Church, 3245 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey. Free admission. stmarksharvey.com.
HALLELUJAH NIGHT: Children of all ages and adults can enjoy candy, snacks, drinks, games and prizes from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 31 at Second Highway Baptist Church, 1533 Haydel Drive, Marrero. There will be prizes for children for best, friendliest and happiest costumes.