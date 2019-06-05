The Crescent City Sound Chorus recently installed its new officers. The women meet to sing at 7 p.m. Mondays in the music room at the Delgado Community College City Park Campus; for information, visit crescentcitysound.com. From left are chorus director Mary Beth McMurray, of Fort Smith, Arkansas; Lynda Grass, marketing, Metairie; Kitty Warner, event coordinator, Covington; Donna Robinson, team leader, Gonzales; Janie Saslow, communications, New Orleans; and Beth Sacco, team leader emeritus, Metairie. The finance officer for the chorus is Sue Englebert, of New Orleans.