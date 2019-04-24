Sassy Steppers Despit Burch

Members of the Sassy Steppers are, from left, Marvin Daspit, Carole Burch, Pat Migliore, Meg Daigle, instructor Linda Bienvenu, Gisele Davis, Genie Dupuy, Jackie Delarosa, Virginia Stierwald and Mickey Delarosa.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

The Sassy Steppers line dancers took silver in the Greater New Orleans Senior Olympics. Under the direction of Linda Bienvenu, this advanced line-dance exercise class meets twice a week at Ochsner Fitness Health Club in Elmwood.

The original Elmwood Sassy Steppers were formed in 1997 and began GNOSO dance competition in 1998. The team also won several medals in the Louisiana Senior Olympic dance competition several years ago.

The Sassy Steppers have performed at many different functions, including holiday events.

