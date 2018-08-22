Who dat say it's time for the 50th annual Meet the Saints luncheon? Yep, it’s here, and ticket deadline is today, Aug. 22. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, and lunch is served at noon at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel, 500 Canal St.
The Touchdown Club of New Orleans Inc. invites all Saints fans to meet the 2018 team and join in the fun. Cost is $80, and attendees must be 14 or older. Attire is dressy casual. No jeans, shorts, jerseys or T-shirts allowed. A cash bar, auction items and Saints merchandise will be available.
Recently named Saints play-by-play announcer Zach Strief, who played 12 seasons with the Saints as offensive tackle, will serve as master of ceremonies, and Coach Sean Payton will present 2017 coaches awards. To order tickets online visit www.tdcno.com. For information call (504) 242-4545. Geaux Saints players and fans!
Save the date
Gleason Gras is back to help kick-off the Saints football season from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Champions Square. Don a fabulous black and gold outfit and meet at the square’s steps at 6:30 p.m. to take part in the Ultimate Fan Contest at 7:15 p.m. on stage.
More than a party, with music by Marc Broussard, Flow Tribe and Paul Varisco and the Milestones, the event will help raise money for the Team Gleason Foundation, named for beloved Saints player Steve Gleason, who is battling ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.
The nonprofit Gleason foundation generates public awareness of ALS and empowers its victims to live a rewarding life. The ultimate goal is to find a cure.
General admission is a suggested donation of $10. Limited VIP tickets for adults are available for $250 in advance and $300 at the event, and the cost is $50 for those 15 and younger. For information and advance tickets, visit www.gleasongras.org. For information about the foundation, visit www.teamgleason.org.
First run
Fannie C. Williams Charter School, 11755 Dwyer Road in eastern New Orleans, is seeking participants for its first Warrior Run/Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, in the Bullard Avenue community.
Proceeds will support educational and athletic programs at the pre-K through eighth-grade school, which serves about 550 boys and girls from across the city. Entrance fee for the walk/run is $20. Those who pre-register before Tuesday, Sept. 4, will receive a race T-shirt. Medals will be awarded and there will be post-race activities on the school grounds.
Race registration forms and information about sponsorships for the event are available on the school’s website, www.fcwcs.org.
Child support month
August is National Child Support Awareness month, and the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is reminding people that help is available for those who wish to locate a parent, establish paternity, modify or enforce child support orders or collect and distribute payments.
For information, visit www.dcfs.la.gov/CSE or call 1-888-LA-HELP-U (1-888-524-3578). Services may require a $25 application fee.