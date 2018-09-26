In New Orleans, fall color comes not from the leaves of deciduous trees but from the people and art at our famous fall festivals.
Kicking things off from Oct. 5-7 is the Tremé Fall Festival, put on by the Historic Faubourg Tremé Association to benefit cultural institutions in the Tremé, the country's oldest African-American neighborhood.
A patron party starts at 6 p.m. Friday at the Jazz and Heritage Center, 1225 N. Rampart St. Chef Leah Chase will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Tickets are $125.
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, events take place on the streets bordering the St. Augustine Catholic Church, located at the corner of Henriette Delille and Gov. Nicholls streets.
The music lineup includes:
- 11 a.m.: Kid Merv Traditional
- 11:40 a.m.: Casa Samba Brazilian Drumming
- 12 p.m.: Batiste Father & Sons
- 12:45 p.m.: Casa Samba Brazilian Drumming
- 1:05 p.m.: Casme
- 2:05 p.m.: Treme “All-Stars” New Orleans Jazz
- 2:50 p.m.: DJ HC with MC Chuck Perkins
- 3:15 p.m.: Kenny Neal Blues
- 4 p.m.: Olympia/Tramps/ Zulu Connection
- 4:30 p.m.: John Boutte
- 5:30 p.m.: Hot 8 / Zulu Connection
- 6 p.m.: Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers
On Sunday, Gospel Fest will take place at St. Augustine. Mass will begin at 10 a.m., followed by free concerts from noon to 3 p.m.
Local restaurants, food trucks, artist and craftsmen will round out the good time. For more information, see tremefest.com.
ALGIERS FEST: Celebrating the military and the community, Algiers Fest will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, in Federal City, 2500 Gen. Meyer Ave., Algiers.
The free festival will be full of kids activities, food vendors and music, with Jon Cleary and special guest Walter "Wolfman" Washington headlining at 5:30 p.m. The Marine Corps Band kicks things off at 11 a.m.
In between, you can hear Geno Delafose and French Rockin Boogie, the Hot 8 Brass Band, Little Freddie King and Casme. For more information, see www.algiersdevelopment.com.
JAPAN FEST: Immerse yourself in all things Japanese when the fest returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 to the New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, City Park. See martial arts and traditional dancing demonstrations, a Lolita and Anime fashion show, food booths and the Kaminari Taiko drummers. $5, free for NOMA members, teens and children 6 and under.