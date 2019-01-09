LASER TAG FUNDRAISER: The St. Rita Home and School Association will be raising money to update the Harahan school's technology infrastructure during a fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 10 at Adventure Quest Laser Tag, 1200 S. Clearview Parkway, Harahan. The cost is $20 per player for unlimited laser tag, bumper cars and golf. For information, call the school office at (504) 737-0744.
CCSCC: The Council of Catholic School Cooperative Clubs will hold a legislative workshop during its general meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14, in the gym at Holy Rosary School, 2437 Jena St., New Orleans. Alexandra Seghers, youth programs director for Louisiana Right to Life, will speak on efforts in support of the pro-life agenda in the legislative and education arenas in Louisiana. For information, call CCSCC President Cindy Wooderson at (504) 301-4321.
NOCCA APPLICATIONS: The deadline for applying to attend the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts in 2019-20 is Jan. 18. By using https://apply.nocca.com/site.php, prospective students can start an application, save their work, send in required documents electronically and request a recommendation. NOCCA is at 2800 Chartres St. (504) 940-2787.
ST. ANN CATHOLIC SCHOOL: The St. Ann Home and School Club will hold a general meeting at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 in the cafeteria, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie. Co-presidents are Courtney Fox and Tammy Vaccaro.
ST. FRANCIS XAVIER: The winners of the school round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at St. Francis Xavier School in Metairie were Kennedy Graves in the Middle School division and Finnen Clark in the Lower School division. They will advance to the city round at Xavier University. The school competition included the top two spellers from each class in grades one through seven.
- In the Middle School division, the top three spellers are Kennedy Graves, first; Dimitri Stratikis, second; and Bella Arnold, third. Among the other Middle School finalists are Joey Hazard, Gracie Kammer, Vivi Kish, Jordan Lagasse, Gavin Mazerat, Allie Sardenga and Jackson Thompson.
- In the Lower School division, the top three spellers are Finnen Clark, first; Audrey Wright, second for a second year; and Allen Kammer and Zachary Bush, who tied for third. Among the other Lower School finalists are Caleb Chauvin, Johnathan Costello, Addiso Crescioni, Jett Dawson, Henry Dimm, Patrick Elder, Ramona Gernhauser, Lillian Lawless, Griffin Matranga, Nathan McDonald, Esti McLaughlin and Miriam Phillips.
ACADEMY OF THE SACRED HEART: The Basket Mass held Dec. 21 at the Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans highlighted the value of personal sacrifice in order to bring joy to others during the holiday season. In partnership with the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Sacred Heart families and alumnae provided nearly 500 baskets of food to share with those in need.
ACADEMY OF OUR LADY: Toys and clothing were collected for 30 Algiers students during a Christmas toy drive organized by the Mission Club at Academy of Our Lady in Marrero.
ST. ANN CATHOLIC SCHOOL: St. Ann School will host a Science and Social Studies Learning Fair from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 24 in the cafeteria, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie.
OPEN HOUSES
ST. ANN CATHOLIC SCHOOL: An open house for the parents of prospective St. Ann students will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, in the cafeteria, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie. Walk-through tours for families are offered every Monday and Thursday that school is in session, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the office, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie. The next tours will be Jan. 10 and 14.
ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON: An open house for parents of prospective students from prekindergarten through seventh grade at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, 4119 St. Elizabeth Drive, Kenner, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24. Volunteers from the Home and School Association will lead tours of the school, and faculty members will be available to answer questions about their grade levels. For information, visit seasschool.org or call (504) 468-3524.
SAMUEL J. GREEN CHARTER SCHOOL: An open house for the families of prospective students at Samuel J. Green Charter School, 2319 Valence St., New Orleans, will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 24. School tours will be offered from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Jan. 15 and Feb. 5. For information, visit https://firstlineschools.org/samuel-j-green-charter-school or call (504) 304-3532.
AUDUBON SCHOOLS OPEN HOUSES: Audubon Schools are holding a number of open houses for prospective students from prekindergarten through eighth grade and their parents at its Uptown and Gentilly schools:
- Audubon Gentilly, pre-K through second grade, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 16, Jan. 25 and Feb. 13, 4720 Painters St., (504) 309-9434.
To apply, visit enrollnola.org. For information, call (504) 324-7100, email admissions@auduboncharter.com or go to auduboncharter.com.
KENNER DISCOVERY HEALTH SCIENCES ACADEMY: An open house for the families of prospective kindergartners at Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 23 at the Rivertown Campus, 415 Williams Blvd., Kenner. The open house for students in grades one through eight and their families will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Maine Campus, 2504 Maine St., Kenner. The open house for grades nine and 10 will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Vintage Campus, 201 Vintage Drive, Kenner. For information, visit discoveryhsf.org.
YOUNG AUDIENCES CHARTER SCHOOL: An open house for the families of prospective kindergartners will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Harvey Early Learning Center of the Young Audiences Charter School, 3400 Sixth St. At the same time, there will be an open house for prospective ninth-graders and their families at the Young Audiences Kate Middleton Campus, 1407 Virgil St., Gretna. For information, visit ya4la.org.