This week brings two programs that are part of the library’s tricentennial program series, New Orleans 300.
"Ancestral Suits" delves into the life of Patrina, Wild Queen of the Red Hawk Hunters, the first woman to lead a Mardi Gras Indian tribe. It will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct 17, at the Main Library, 219 Loyola Ave.
The program will be led by Maurice Carlos Ruffin, an author, restaurateur and founding member of the Peauxdunque Writers’ Alliance.
"What Lies Underneath: Exploring the Louisiana Division/City Archives and Special Collections" will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, at the Main Library.
Staff from the Louisiana Division/City Archives & Special Collections will share information about the history of the department, its extensive holdings, the efforts to make the collection accessible, and why the collection is in a basement of the Main Library.
There also will also be a special selection of materials on display. Attendance is limited, and reservations are encouraged by calling (504) 596-2610.
To see the full schedule of remaining New Orleans 300 programs, visit nolalibrary.org.
TEEN TECH: The Best Buy Teen Tech Center at the Main Library, 219 Loyola Ave., will hold its monthly community night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, welcoming all ages to view the space and see the projects teens have been creating.
The Tech Center is an interest-based learning environment for ages 13 to 18 to work with new technologies with help from their peers and adult mentors. To learn more about the Best Buy Teen Tech Center, visit nolalibrary.org.
OPIOID CRISIS: The New Orleans Health Department and Medical Reserve Corps, in partnership with New Orleans Public Library, are offering a new community course designed to teach people about their role in stopping the opioid crisis.
Training will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at the Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive. To find additional training locations, dates and times, visit nolalibrary.org.
GREAT FIRE OF 1895: Kevin Herridge will discuss the Algiers Fire Department's history leading up to the Great Fire of Oct. 20, 1895, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive.
The program, presented in partnership with the Algiers Historical Society, will address the cause and path of the fire, the destruction it caused, the attempts to fight it and the aftermath.
DISTRICT E TALK: The community is invited to attend an open conversation with District E City Councilman Cyndi Nguyen from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Martin Luther King Library, 1611 Caffin Ave. Nguyen will be available to discuss ideas for growing a successful community in the years to come.