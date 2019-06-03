The Committee for a Better New Orleans is calling on future leaders to register through July 26 for the 55th annual Bryan Bell Metropolitan Leadership Forum to be held in September.
The forum aims to identify emerging leaders from all sectors of the community. It offers expert information about key metropolitan issues, provides networking opportunities and stimulates involvement in community service.
Forum graduates include former Mayor Mitch Landrieu, former U.S. Sen. David Vitter, state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, City Councilmember Jared Brossett and philanthropist Roger Ogden. The class of 2019 will join more than 2,000 alumni serving as a resource to the community.
“I wouldn’t be as involved in the New Orleans community if it wasn’t for the leadership forum,” said Timothy Hemphill, forum alumnus and CBNO board co-chair. “There is a huge benefit of having this type of program in New Orleans.
"The leadership forum pursues the goals and mission of the Committee for a Better New Orleans by raising awareness for community issues and affecting positive change in current and future leaders.”
New this year is a full scholarship to the forum named in honor of Sharree Walls, who was hit by a car and killed while riding her bike along Esplanade Avenue after the 2019 Endymion parade. Walls was a graduate of the 2017 forum, and the scholarship will be awarded to a participant in the nonprofit sector. Applicants for the scholarship should complete the regular nomination process and send a separate cover letter to www.info@cbno.org.
“Sharree was a lifelong learner, activist and philanthropist,” said Walls' sister Dana Walls. “She was able to grow her awareness and deepen her resolve thanks to many scholarship opportunities in her life. We are grateful that the Bryan Bell Metropolitan Leadership Forum is extending an offer for someone to have an awakening experience in her honor.”
Session topics include housing, education, environment and coastal issues, public safety, economic and workforce development, regionalism and transportation, city management, healthcare and leadership.
Any member of the community may nominate candidates for the forum, and may nominate themselves. Nomination forms are available at www.cbno.org.
Space is limited and there is a $400 participant fee, with most of the cost underwritten by a variety of sponsors. Sponsorships for the 2019 forum are available.
For more information visit www.cbno.org or contact CBNO President Keith Twitchell at www.info@cbno.org or call (504) 267-4666.
June Under the Moon
A limited number of tickets are available for June Under the Moon, a party at City Park’s Carousel Gardens Amusement Park for people and pets.
The event will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 7.
Cost is $30 per person and $10 for the 101 leashed dogs that will get to join their owners. Dogs will be able to ride the train with their owners, but not the other rides. Tickets include rides, hot dogs and jambalaya. Other food will be available for purchase. Beer will be served and a concierge will hold bottles of wine or champagne brought to the event.
The Louisiana SPCA will offer a photo-booth for dogs and owners, and will collect donations of Pup-Peroni dog snacks and Kong Extreme chew toys. Adoptable dogs will be on hand for a doggie meet-and-greet.
Attendees must be 21. Tickets are available online at www.neworleanscitypark.com, and they will be scanned at the entrance gate.