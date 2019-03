The boys basketball team from St. Philip Neri School in Metairie is the 2019 CYO basketball champion.The team defended its 2018 championship by defeating St. Clement of Rome. In the front row, from left, are Amir Butler, Joe Elmer and Trevor Terminie. In the second row are Michael O’Shea, Ryan Paladino, Cody Dick and Jack Sekinger. The coaches are Carl Silva and Joe O’Shea. Jack Battaglia is also a member of the team.