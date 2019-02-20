Every year, around the Jan. 27 feast day of St. Angela Merici, who founded Ursuline Academy in New Orleans, Ursuline faculty, staff, parents, alumnae and students participate in a day of service. This year’s day of service took place at 12 sites. From serving both the Ursuline Sisters and St. Benedict the Moor students on Ursuline’s campus, to repackaging food at Second Harvest Food Bank, feeding residents of Ozanam Inn and calling bingo to those at Kingsley House, Ursuline students from toddler 2 through 12th grade opened their hearts, minds and hands to serve others.