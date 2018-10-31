FESTIVALS
WESTWEGO CYPRESS SWAMP FESTIVAL: Featuring arts and crafts, kids' activities, food, live music including Aaron Foret, Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition and more, this family-friendly three-day event kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, and continues from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday at Westwego Farmers & Fisheries Market, 484 Sala Ave. and Fourth Street. Admission is $3. For more information, see visitwestwego.com.
LOUISIANA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL: Days of yore come to life for weekends from Nov. 3 to Dec. 9 at this event that blends festival, theme park, theater, shopping and education. Held Saturdays and Sundays from 9:45 a.m. to dusk, the fest comes to life at 46468 River Road, Hammond. For more information, call (985) 429-9992 or visit larf.org.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
FUNDS FOR MDA: The MDA Fill the Boot program will raise funds across the region to fight muscular dystrophy, ALS and related life-threatening disease. New Orleans firefighters will be out through Nov. 4. For more information, see mdausa.org.
PORTAGE BIKE ROLL: On Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 18, the Historic New Orleans Collection will be offering free bicycle tours as a part of the upcoming exhibition "Art of the City — Postmodern to post-Katrina." The 6-mile trips highlight public art along the Esplanade corridor from the Marigny through Treme, to City Park and back to the collection at 533 Royal St. Tours are 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., excluding Oct. 27-28. The 1 p.m. Nov. 11 tour is by bus. Reservations are required; go to abicyclenameddesire@gmail.com or call (504) 345-8966.s
TOGS FOR BODY ARMOR: The St. Joan of Arc Thrift Store recently made a $500 donation to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office Body Armor Fund. The volunteers at the store made the presentation to Sheriff Mike Tregre to will cover the cost of a vest for law enforcement officers. Donations to the fund can be made by calling (985) 652-9513.
FALL FOODIES AND FESTIVITIES: Jefferson Community Health Care Centers announces a fundraising event Friday, Nov. 2, at the Bucktown Harbor Marina, 325 Metairie-Hammond Highway, Metairie. Food by area restaurants, music and a children's area with inflatables and face painting will be part of the fun. Cost of $25 includes tickets for dining at participating food and beverage vendors, with additional vendor tickets available to purchase. For more information, visit jchcc.org.
DESIGN SYMPOSIUM: Longue Vue House and Gardens, will host its annual Essence of Style Design Symposium at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at Audubon Tea Room, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Lewis Miller, a New York designer known for his public "floral flashes" will be the luncheon speaker. A reception will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1. Tickets are $125-$140. For more information, visit longuevue.com.
STAIR TRAINING SESSION: Start the Adventure in Reading is seeking volunteer tutors in Gentilly and eastern New Orleans. A required 2.5-hour training session will be at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Dillard University Library, 2601 Gentilly Blvd. The organization provides one-on-one tutoring for lower elementary students in literacy after school on Mondays and Wednesdays at Dillard and Robert Russa Moton Charter School. For information, visit wstairnola.org/how-to-help, contact Mary Williams at mary@stairnola.org or call (504) 899-0820.
ST. BERNARD ART SHOW: Celebrating 50 years, the St. Bernard Art Guild will hold its Fall Art Show Saturday, Nov. 3, at Studio Inferno, 6601 St. Claude Ave, Arabi. For interested artists, registration is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. Private judging will be in the afternoon, and awards will be presented at a 5 p.m. reception. For more information, contact guild President Beth Vincent at pixbybethvincent@gmail.com or facebook.com/St.BernardArtGuild.
ARTS AND CRAFTS MARKET: The Dominican Makers' Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at St. Mary's Dominican High School, 7701 Walmsley Ave., New Orleans. The locally-made art, crafts and products will be throughout the school, plus there will be an Alumnae Business Alley spotlighting graduates' businesses. For more information, contact alumnae director Celeste Anding at canding@stmarysdominican.org.
SAFE DRIVING CLASS: The AARP Smart Driver class will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at East Jefferson General Hospital, 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie. The course, for drivers 50 and over, is open to AARP members and nonmembers. The cost is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Participants completing the class will receive a workbook along with a certificate that may qualify for discounts from their automobile insurance for up to three years. Call Carl Drichta at (504) 302-1712 for information and to register for the class. Seating is limited.
MARCH FOR HOUSING: The Greater New Orleans Housing Alliance will hold the Put Housing First march at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Congo Square in Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St., New Orleans.
WILDFLOWER WALK: Learn some basic botany and discover Louisiana’s wetlands wildflowers on a guided walk at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Barataria Preserve of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 6588 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, near Crown Point. The walk is free but space limited; reservations required. Call (504) 689-3690 ext. 10 or visit nps.gov/jela.
NUNEZ HISTORY LECTURE SERIES:"St. Bernard History Til 2005" by Curtis Manning, at 7 p.m. Nov. 5, will be the next lecture in the series at the auditorium at Nunez Community College, 3710 Paris Road, Chalmette. For information, call (504) 278-6422 or email Michele Minor at mminor@nunez.edu. Next up will be and "Women and the Battle of New Orleans" by Carolyn Kolb on Dec. 3.
HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR TO SPEAK: Eva Schloss, an Auschwitz concentration camp survivor and the step-sister of Anne Frank, will discuss her experiences and childhood friend at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at the Jewish Community Center, 5342 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. Tickets are $25. For information, visit jewishlouisiana.com/evaschloss.
TOOTHBRUSH AND SOCKS DRIVE: Nourish, A Movement For New Orleans' Homeless and Underserved, is holding a sock and toothbrush drive to collect items through Thursday, Nov. 8. The Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans, through Nourish, is partnering to help. Drop-off boxes are located at Slater Torah Academy, 5210 W. Esplanade Ave., Metarie; Uptown Jewish Community Center, 5342 St. Charles Ave.; and Goldring-Woldenberg Jewish Community Center, 3747 W. Esplanade Ave., Metarie. For information, contact Michelle Neal at michelle@jewishnolacom or (504) 780-5604.
ART AND NATURE CELEBRATION: FORESTival — a celebration of art and nature, will take place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at A Studio in the Woods in Lower Algiers, 13401 Patterson Road, New Orleans. The event features music, art activities, guided walks through the woods, plus food and beverage vendors. A $10 donation is suggested. For information, see astudiointehwoods.org.
KIDNEY WALK: Take a step to help kidney patients, organ donors and their families at the annual walk at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at Audubon Park Shelter No. 10, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. For more information, see kidneywalk.org or call (504) 861-4500.
SENSORY FAMILY DAY: Children with autism and other sensory processing needs will will be able to learn and create through hands-on exploration at Preservation Hall's inaugural Sensory Family Day at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at 726 St. Peter St., New Orleans. Hosted by the hall's foundation and the Historic New Orleans Collection, the event is centered around musician Danny Barker's memoir, exploring the music of the city. Registration is required. For more information, contact Jenny Schwartzher at jennifers@hnoc.org or visit hnoc.org or preshallfoundation.org.
Veterans events
LUNCHEON FOR VETERANS: St. Charles Parish will host its annual Veterans Day Luncheon at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center, 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway in Luling. Retired Air Force Technical Sergeant Robert "Bobby" Lovergne, post commander for West St. Charles Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3750 and junior vice commander Department of Louisiana Veterans of Foreign Wars, will be the guest speaker. The National World War II Museum’s Victory Belles trio will sing. All veterans residing in St. Charles Parish are invited. For information, call (985) 783-5183.
PARADE FOR VETERANS: The Lakeview Veterans Parade will roll at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, starting at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 6254 Vicksburg St., right onto Harrison Avenue, u-turn at Argonne Boulevard, then left onto Vicksburg, ending at St. Dominic School. The parade is organized by Joey's Hope, a nonprofit organization that supplies groceries to needy children. Veterans and civic groups are invited to participate. For more information, visit lakeviewvetsparade.org.
HONORING VETERANS: Veterans Day ceremonies are planned at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at the Chalmette National Cemetery, 8606 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette. The Vietnam Veterans of VFW Post 3798 and the National Park Service will lead the ceremony, with a color guard, bagpiper and members of the Recognizing our Roots youth living history program. For more information, visit nps.gov/jela or call (504) 281-0510.
Honors
KOMEN AWARD: Employees from the Women’s Network and New Hire Network at the Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery sponsored the Alliance for a Cure team at the Susan G. Komen Race recently in New Orleans. The team raised about $5,500, taking corporate team honors and in the top five highest-raising teams at the event. They also took home the award for “Best Decorated Tent” in the Team Village area.
Benefits
JULIETTE LOW LEADERSHIP LUNCHEON: The Girl Scouts Louisiana East will host a luncheon named for their founder Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Audubon Tea Room, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Proceeds will fund programming, uniforms, events, camp and travel for underserved Girl Scouts across the region. Honored with awards will be New Orleans City Councilwoman Helena Moreno, outstanding woman; Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman, outstanding man; Shell, outstanding business/foundation; 100 Black Men of Metro New Orleans, outstanding business/educators; and Jacquelyn S. Daniels, the Minnie Finley Award. A reception starts at 11 a.m. Tickets are $125. For tickets, see gsle.org/leadershipluncheon. For more information, call (504) 355-5871 or email jpollard@gsle.org.
KINGSLEY HOUSE: "A Night With Leah Chase" will be the theme at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, when the famed restaurateur hosts a special dinner to benefit Kingsley House at Dooky Chase, 2301 Orleans Ave., New Orleans. The dinner, designed by Chase, will include appetizers and cocktails plus the meal. Tickets are $150 for dinner, $250 to include cocktail hour. For more information, call (504) 523-6221, ext. 196, or visit kingsleyhouse.org.
BROADMOOR IMPROVEMENT BENEFIT: Metamorphosis, the annual fundraiser for the Broadmoor Improvement Association, is planned at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Rosa Keller Library and Community Center, 4300 S. Broad St., New Orleans. The event features live music, a silent auction and more. Tickets are $50 and up. RSVP at broadmoorimprovement.com.