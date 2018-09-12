Follow the sound of bagpipes to the fifth annual Irish Fest New Orleans celebration from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at Kingsley House, 1600 Constance St. The family-friendly event is sponsored by the Irish Fest New Orleans Board, a nonprofit organization that celebrates Irish culture in the Crescent City.
The fest features all things Irish, including a kilt runway show, food and cooking contests, lectures, music and dance lessons. Children can enjoy pony rides, face painting, crafts and science experiments, and a petting area with mini goats and rabbits.
A full day of live music closes out from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with the Lost Bayou Ramblers.
General admission tickets are $15. VIP tickets are $100 and include food and drink, access to an air-conditioned area and a balcony overlooking the festival. For information, visit www.irishfestneworleans.org, and if you would like to volunteer, go to www.irishfestnola@gmail.com.
Hispanic celebration
It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and the New Orleans Recreation Department will sponsor a free Hispanic Heritage Celebration from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at NORD’s Annunciation Recreation Center, 800 Race St.
Friday events include music and dance, including ballet; and Saturday’s events include a Day of the Dead altar display, a soccer tournament, music, a dance workshop and food, including hot tamales. For information, visit www.nordc.org.
Beach sweep
Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation will hold its 28th annual Beach Sweep, a clean-up day around the lake, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, followed by a picnic for registered volunteers at the New Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Drive at West End.
Volunteers, partners and sponsors help care for the lake basin by cleaning curbs, ditches and storm drains on city streets and rural roadways in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa, St. Tammany and East Baton Rouge parishes. For information, visit www.saveourlake.org.
Learning Before Lunch
Join the anniversary celebration of the monthly Learning Before Lunch gatherings at the University of New Orleans by having coffee at 9:30 a.m. and a lecture from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, in room 407 of the Earl K. Long Library.
Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Rick Jacobs will deliver the talk on “The Road to Dunkirk.” The informal gathering is geared toward retired adults interested in lifelong learning and expanding a social network. For information, visit www.learningbeforelunch.com.
Mass in historic setting
One of the city’s most historic churches, Our Lady of Good Counsel at 1307 Louisiana Ave., has added a weekly Mass at 5 p.m. on Sundays.
The Rev. George Roy will be the usual celebrant, with Brian Morgan serving as organist and Melissa Brocato as cantor.
A weekly rosary is recited at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the church, dedicated in 1894 and named after a miraculous Italian fresco. All events are open to the public. For information, call the St. Stephen Church rectory at (504) 899-1378.
Deadline for DDD artists
Friday, Sept. 14, is the deadline for artists to submit proposals to be included in New Orleans PARKing Day, an annual event where citizens, artists and activists collaborate to temporarily transform metered parking spaces into sliver-sized public parks in the Downtown Development District. This year’s event will be Oct. 19. For information and requirements, email parkingdaynola@gmail.com, visit ddd@downtownnola.com or call (504) 620-9289.
Job fair at NOEH
New Orleans East Hospital will present Night Out at NOEH, a job fair for licensed and certified health care professionals, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at the hospital, 5620 Read Blvd.
The event will take place on the main floor and includes refreshments. For information, visit www.noehospital.org or call (504) 592-6600.