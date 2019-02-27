DEALING WITH SEXTING: Stacie LeBlanc, executive director of the New Orleans Children's Advocacy Center and Audrey Hepburn CARE Center, will speak on "Sexting: Preparing Parents to be Helpful, Not Harmful" when the Council of Catholic School Cooperative Clubs meets at 6:30 p.m. March 11 in the gymnasium at St. Dominic School, 6326 Memphis St., New Orleans.
BENJAMIN FRANKLIN HIGH SCHOOL: Senior Darian Duroncelet, a standout on the Benjamin Franklin High School volleyball team, recently signed with Coastal Alabama College. Duroncelet, who plans to pursue studies in biological sciences, was one of just 50 students statewide — just eight of whom were public school students — to be named to the All-State Louisiana Volleyball Coaches Association team.
NATIONAL MERIT FINALISTS: The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has recognized seven St. Mary’s Dominican High School seniors as National Merit finalists: Colette Carriere, Julia Cazabon, Elise Cresson, Rose Doske, Margaret Latham, Camille Scandurro and Chloe Whitcomb. They are among about 15,000 semifinalists with an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit scholarships worth more than $32 million.
ACADEMY OF THE SACRED HEART: Nine juniors and seniors at the Academy of the Sacred Heart were inducted into the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society on Feb. 14. The ceremony included remarks from alumna guest speaker Michelle DeRussy Dodenhoff, who is senior vice president and chief development officer for Ochsner Health System.
ST. JOAN OF ARC CATHOLIC SCHOOL: In the regional science fair at Nicholls State University, awards went to two projects from sixth-graders at St. Joan of Arc Catholic School in LaPlace. Julia and Lauren Laiche paced first in material science with “Do Beeswax Candles Burn Longer Than Paraffin Wax Candles?” and Blake Weber placed third in environmental science with “The Effects of an Oil Spill on Wildlife."
ST. MARY'S DOMINICAN HIGH SCHOOL: A recent food drive at St. Mary's Dominican High School in New Orleans brought in 15,186 cans of food for the Second Harvest Food Bank, representing an estimated 13,380 pounds of donations.
ARCHBISHOP RUMMEL HIGH SCHOOL: During a recent assembly in the Raider Room at Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, school chaplain Father Kurt Young '05 was commissioned as a chaplain for the U.S. Navy Reserve with the rank of lieutenant junior grade. He took his oath from the Rev. Christopher Fronk, president of Jesuit High School and a captain in the U.S. Navy Reserve.
ST. ANN CATHOLIC SCHOOL: Raptor rehabilitator Sally Farrell gave a presentation for third-graders at St. Ann Catholic School in Metairie on Jan. 10. Farrell taught the children about the different types of raptors in the New Orleans area and brought six birds for them to see. The students learned about the differences among the species, their habitats and eating habits.
FÊTE FRANÇAISE: Ecole Bilingue de la Nouvelle-Orléans will hold its free outdoor festival, Fête Française, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 23 at its campus, 821 Gen. Pershing St., New Orleans. The event, with a "Tour de France" theme, celebrates all things French and helps to keep the Francophone heritage alive and well in New Orleans through a variety of food, music, art, entertainment and children’s activities. For information, call (504) 896-4500 or email info@ebnola.com.
OPEN HOUSES
ST. MARY'S DOMINICAN HIGH SCHOOL: Potential students can enjoy a fun introduction to St. Mary's Dominican High School during Black and White Friday Night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 22 at the school, 7701 Walmsley Ave., New Orleans. This annual event will feature games, Dominican crafts, a make-your-own Dominican tutu station, Dominican photo booth and more. Food and beverages will be served and a T-shirt is included. To register for the free event, visit www.stmarysdominican.org. Dominican's Spring Spend-a-Days will be March 29 and April 1, 5, 10, 15, and 25. Visiting students in grades five through seven will be paired with a Dominican student and follow her throughout the school day, meeting faculty, socializing with students, and engaging in classes and activities. To register, visit www.stmarysdominican.org.