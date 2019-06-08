A workshop to be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, will help participants understand the connection between housing and health and how to take a holistic approach to problems that threaten the health and well-being of residents, especially children.
The Healthy Homes Workshop is presented by the Southwest Center for Pediatric Environmental Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. It will be held at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
The curriculum identifies causes of health problems that are influenced by the indoor environment and focuses on the seven key elements of a healthy home: keep it dry, clean, pest-free, ventilated, safe, contaminant-free and well maintained.
The workshop will focus briefly on lead and potential exposure in the home.
It's designed for environment health paraprofessionals, community health workers, school health workers, housing advocates, code enforcement inspectors, other public health frontline workers and community members involved in health promotion and disease prevention.
For more information, contact Diane Huerta at (915) 215-4405 or diane.huerta@ttuhsc.edu.
GENEALOGY TRIPS: Rose Terracina Boudreaux, a travel expert and genealogist, and Sal Serio, curator of the American Italian Research Library, will discuss the purpose and value of genealogy vacations at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
JEFFERSON HIGHWAY BOOK CLUB: The group discusses "Orphan Train" by Christina Baker at 3 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, at the River Ridge Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway. The story focuses on two very different women who build an unexpected friendship: a 91-year-old woman with a hidden past as an orphan-train rider, and the teenage girl whose troubled adolescence leads her to seek answers to questions no one has thought to ask.
KREWE DE TECH: Author and technologist Ed Branley presents “Why You Need to Virtualize Your Life, Part 2 - Oracle VM VirtualBox,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Branley teaches Enterprise Storage Management for Hitachi Vantara. He is the author of six books on New Orleans and two young adult novels.
GREAT BOOKS: The group discusses "Sons and Lovers" by D.H. Lawrence at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. This semi-autobiographical novel explores the emotional conflicts through the protagonist, Paul Morel, and the suffocating relationships with a demanding mother and two very different lovers. It is a pre-Freudian exploration of love and possessiveness.
BIG BAND: The Ken Veca Big Band performs at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.