The New Orleans Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, recently held a luncheon honoring George Washington. In the front row, from left, are Jan Dye, Sandy Riddle, Lucille Jung and Michele Lehmann. In the second row are Carole Gloger, Kathleen Collins, Carol Schexnayder, Nanette Giraud-Hymel, Bonnie Slaughter, Sheila Curry, Carolyn McGrath, Karen Jackson, Rosemary Schroeder, Polly Thomas and Ann Jesclard.