RENEWAL PROGRAM: The Catholic Charismatic Renewal West Bank will gather for a rosary, praise and scripture plus Mass led by the Rev. Steven Leake at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Infant Jesus of Prague Church, 700 Maple Ave., Harvey.
PEACE WALK: Staff and students of St. Anthony Catholic School will hold a peace walk at 2 p.m. Friday, April 12, at 900 Franklin Ave., Gretna. The public is invited to participate in the 45-minute stroll through the neighborhood. For information, call (504) 367-0689.
LENTEN SERVICE: The Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, 1307 Louisiana Ave., New Orleans, will offer rosary services along with a novena to Our Lady of Good Counsel at 6 p.m. every Wednesday plus traditional Mass at 5 p.m. every Sunday during Lent. A nine-church walk will be held at 7 a.m. Good Friday, April 19.
ROSARY FOR PEACE: A rosary on behalf of law enforcement, emergency personnel, firefighters, military and peace in the world will be at 1 p.m. April 13 at St. Joseph Church, 610 Sixth St., Gretna. For information, contact Mary Grace Orsag at (504) 367-7515.
CHURCH ANNIVERSARY: Christ The Savior Baptist Church will celebrate five years at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 14, at 1228 Horace St., Algiers. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Mandrel Pansy, of Port Sulphur. Sunday school will follow the service.
CATHOLICS RETURNING HOME: St. Edward the Confessor Church, 4921 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie, will host "Catholics Returning Home," a six-week program to give inactive Catholics an understanding of today's church and enable them to meet others contemplating returning to their religious roots. The weekly series begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, in the parish center and continues through May 30. There are no obligations, and it is not required to attend all sessions. For information, call (504) 888-0703.
RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.
RECOVERY PROGRAM: Christian Fellowship hosts Celebrate Recovery at 7 p.m. Fridays at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The faith-based, 12-step program deals with all life issues and may be joined at any time. For information, call (504) 347-4875.