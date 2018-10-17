SCALLON MEMORIAL: A Mass in memory of the Rev. Kevin Scallon will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at St. Benilde Catholic Church, 1901 Division St., Metairie, hosted by the Catholic Charismatic Renewal of New Orleans. For information, visit ccrno.org or call (504) 828-1368.
CHOIR FESTIVAL: The St. Clement of Rome annual Gathering of Choirs will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at the corner of West Esplanade and Cleary avenues. Local choirs from a variety of churches and faiths perform, plus the St. Clement of Rome Brass Ensemble. The concert is free. For information, call (504) 887-7821.
RESTORATION THANKSGIVING: St. Stephen Church of the Good Shepherd Parish will celebrate the completion of interior and exterior renovations at a Mass of Thanksgiving at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at 1025 Napoleon Ave., New Orleans. The Rev. Christopher H. Nalty, pastor, will be the celebrant, with the Good Shepherd choir. A reception will follow. For information, call (504) 899-1378.
SCHOOL BOARD FORUM: The Social Justice Ministry of St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church will host a public forum for Jefferson Parish School Board candidates at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at 236 Robinson Ave., Marrero. For information, call (504) 341-4858.
FALL FESTIVAL: The Women's and Men's Clubs of St. Pius X will be holding a fall festival in conjunction with a haunted house, hayride and pumpkin patch from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. Games, activities and food will be available at the school, 6600 Spanish Fort Blvd., New Orleans. For information, call (504) 282-2811 or visit stpiusxnola.org.
RECOVERY FELLOWSHIP: Christian Fellowship and Celebrate Recovery will host testimonies by Geraro Hidalgo and Chris O'Baugh at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Christian Fellowship, 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. Christian rapper Lyrical Minister will perform. For information, call (504) 347-4875.
DAY OF REFLECTION: The St. John Bosco's Women's Society will hold a day of reflection on "The Rosary — A Powerful Weapon of Prayer" from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Family Life Center, 2114 Oakmere Drive, Harvey. Jan Tate, of the Archdiocesan Spirituality Center, will present.
HALLOWEEN FUN: Trunk or Treat, where children receive candy and other treats from the trunks of decorated vehicles, will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Lutheran Church of the Galilean, 3404 U.S. 51, LaPlace. Hot dogs, games and more are planned. Admission is one canned food item for the St. John Ministry of Care's food bank. For more information, visit lutheranlaplace.com.
FEDERATION MEETING: The business meeting and election for the Jewish Federation of New Orleans will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30, at the Uptown Jewish Community Center, 5342 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. The meeting will celebrate the annual campaign and Julie Schwartz and David Radlauer, who co-chair the campaign, as well as Bradley Bain, recipient of the Herbert and Margot Garon Young Leadership Award. For information, contact Sherri Tarr at (504) 780-5609 or sherritarr@jewishnola.com.
RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.
RACHEL'S VINEYARD RETREAT: Friday to Sunday, Nov. 9-11, are the days for the Rachel's Vineyard Retreat "for those hurting from abortion or miscarriage." The faith-based retreat is open. Facilitators are Pam Richard and Donna Scheuermann, with the Rev. David Seid, OP, as the priest facilitator Cost is $190 per person, with assistance available. For more information, call (504) 460-9360 or (504) 258-9183. Online, see facebook.com/rvrnola.