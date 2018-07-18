"The Cradle of Rock and Roll" is the title of a program coming up as part of the library's New Orleans 300 series of discussions, presentations and book signings highlighting the city's history and culture.
Music writes Alison Fensterstock and Jazz Fest historian Alex Rawls will discuss how Cosimo Matassa, Dave Bartholomew and Allen Toussaint forged the future of music at J&M Studio.
The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, at the Keller Library & Community Center, 4300 S. Broad Ave.
Suggested reading and listening related to this event includes: "New Orleans: The Underground Guide," 2nd Edition (UNO Press, 2011) and "The Cosimo Matassa Story" (Proper Records, 2007). To see the full schedule of New Orleans 300 programs, visit nolalibrary.org.
Several library locations are offering free food for youth. All food is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
• Alvar Library: Free summertime lunches offered in partnership with Second Harvest for youths younger than 18. Mondays - Fridays through Aug. 10, 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
• Central City Library: Free summertime snacks offered in partnership with Fresh Food Factor for youths younger than 18. Mondays - Thursdays through Aug. 16, 3 p.m - 4 p.m
• East New Orleans Regional Library: Free summertime lunches offered in partnership with Second Harvest for youths younger than 18. Mondays - Fridays through Aug. 10, 12 p.m - 2 p.m and 4 p.m – 4:45 p.m
• Rosa F. Keller Library & Community Center: Free summertime lunches offered in partnership with Second Harvest for youths younger than 18. Mondays - Thursdays through July 26, 1 p.m - 2:30 p.m
• Martin Luther King Library: Free summertime breakfasts offered in partnership with Second Harvest for youths younger than 18. Mondays - Saturdays through Aug. 10, 10 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m – 2:30 p.m
• Main Library: Free summertime lunches offered in partnership with Second Harvest youths younger than 18. Wednesdays - Fridays through July 27, 1 p.m - 2 p.m
• Norman Mayer Library: Free summertime snacks offered in partnership with Second Harvest youths younger than 18. Mondays - Fridays through Aug. 10, 2 p.m - 5 p.m
• Mid-City Library: Free summertime snacks offered in partnership with Fresh Food Factor for youths younger than 18. Mondays - Thursdays through July 30, 3 p.m - 5 p.m and Fridays starting on July 6 through July 27, from 3 p.m - 4:30 p.m.