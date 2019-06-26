Megan Holt, executive director of One Book One New Orleans, discussed plans for the organization's June 28 fundraiser, Juleps in June, during a recent Round Table Luncheon, organized by Margarita Bergen and Diane Lyons.
Those gathered at the Bourbon Orleans hotel also heard from Aislinn Hinyup of WYES New Orleans and Barbara Workman of Summer Lyric at Tulane, who spoke about upcoming season, Michael Mitchell of the New Orleans Theatre Association, Sandra Herman of the American Heart Association and Frank Stansbury of the French American Chamber of Commerce.
Providing entertainment for the group were cellist Maxim Samarov of the New Orleans Chamber Orchestra, soprano Kathleen Halm Simmons accompanied by Anne Copeland Summich, pianist Jim Walpole and Carl Mack.