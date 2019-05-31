It was June 6, 1944. Betty Baird, 91, of Metairie, remembers it as the date of her graduation from John McDonough Girls High School on Esplanade Avenue. Most of us likely recall it for a different reason.
On that date, the Allied powers crossed the English Channel and touched down on the beaches of Normandy, France, to begin the liberation of Western Europe from Nazi control. Within months, the invasion force would be preparing to enter Nazi Germany.
Baird and about 10 of her 185 classmates got together recently for lunch to celebrate their 75-year reunion.
Her reaction to the D-Day connection is a case study in how times have changed in the span of a single lifetime.
With no Twitter, Facebook, cellphones or other instantaneous media, people didn’t find out about the invasion until that night, Baird said.
She had returned to her Gentilly home after receiving her diploma because, as classmate Natalie Norman, 93, of Metairie, explained, "People didn't have big parties back then." But Baird didn't hear the news until she read it in the newspaper the next day.
“My dad was strict," Baird said. "There was no radio at night."
There was also no going out at night, so no dating. "All of the dads were strict; none of my friends dated."
She remembers her friends being excited that following day. “It was a happy time for us to find out and think maybe it would be the end of the war."
Even though the fighting was thousands of miles away and there were no high-tech communications to make it feel closer, the war had touched them all in one way or another.
“During our high school years we all did volunteer work rolling bandages," Baird said. "I was taught to knit, and I knitted sweaters for those being bombed. I stayed a knitter the rest of my life.”
A week or two later, Baird said she went to the U.S. Custom House on Canal Street, where the Audubon Insectarium is today, to take the Civil Service exam.
"I wanted to go to college but dad wouldn’t let me leave New Orleans," she said.
But things worked out for her.
"I was a clerk typist at the Naval Air Station where UNO is now. I worked there and met the love of my life (William R. Baird Sr.). … He was sent overseas, and I worked while he was in war. We married June 30, 1946."
The couple had three children, and he passed away in 2016 just shy of their 70th wedding anniversary.
Baird and her classmates have come together annually for the last 55 or 60 years, she said. Normand is the main organizer these days. But their numbers continue to dwindle.
Hurricane Katrina dealt a blow, as they lost touch with many people. And there's been natural attrition, as the grads are all now in the 90s. But each still carries her own memories of D-Day that involve teenage girls, graduation, strict fathers and a lifestyle without cars and dating in addition to the battles across the ocean that decided the fate of the world.