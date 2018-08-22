COMMUNITY EVENTS
SCIENCE FAIR WORKSHOP: Teachers and science fair coordinators must register by Wednesday, Aug. 22, to attend the free workshop at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Tulane University, sponsored by the Greater New Orleans Science and Engineering Fair. Topics include:
- Setting up a school fair for success
- Inquiry and engineering design processes
- Basic data analysis and statistics for science fair projects
- Students' research plan and writing style
- Judges' perspective
- What, when and how of required forms.
The workshop will be held in the Lindy Boggs Center, Room 104, Tulane University, 6823 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. To register, visit gnosef.tulane.edu/educators-and-students/teacher-workshop/.
CABILDO DOCENT TRAININGS: Friends of the Cabildo and the Louisiana State Museum have created a docent program to correspond with new exhibits at the French Quarter facility on Jackson Square. Two sessions will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 22, at the Cabildo Arsenal Room 3A. RSVP to beth@friendsofthecabildo.org or call (504) 523-3939.
LOUISIANA IN WORLD WAR II: James Linn, a curator at the National WWII Museum, will present "The Pelican State Goes to War: Louisiana in World War II," at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The presentation will be part of the regularly scheduled meeting of the Jefferson Parish Historical Society.
TEEN GAME NIGHT: Produced by the NORDC Teen Council, Teen Game Night features games, music, food and fun at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Sanchez Multi-Purpose Center, 1616 Caffin Ave. Hear the newest, hottest music and share some of your own. Open to teens, ages 12-17. No cost. For information, visit nordc.org or (504) 658-3052.
NOLA DOWNTOWN MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL: Showcase for emerging artists in various formats Friday and Saturday, Aug. 24-25, at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, Old U.S. Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave. Events kick off at 4 p.m. Friday. The festival and more events are part of the Cutting Edge Showcase, four days of events in the lower French Quarter and the St. Claude Ave. entertainment district. For more information, visit cuttingedgenola.com/nola-downtown-festival/.
HUNTER SAFETY EDUCATION COURSE: The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office will hold a two-day course for safe hunting Aug. 24-25 at the Sheriff's Training Center, 100 Deputy Barton Granier Drive, LaPlace. Friday will be classroom information, and Saturday will be field activities. Topics include safety, survival and first aid skills, firearm handling and hunting techniques. Participants must attend both classes and pass written and practical exams to be certified. To register call (985) 359-8754 or visit the Wildlife and Fisheries site at register-ed.com.
CHILDREN'S CHORUS AUDITIONS: The New Orleans Children’s Chorus will hold placement hearings for new singers for the 2018-19 season at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, and 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Lakeview Presbyterian Church, 5914 Canal Blvd. Later appointments may also be made. Parents should contact Teena Baudier at (504) 482-2883 for information and to schedule an appointment time.
FRENCH CLASSES: Register by Saturday, Aug. 25, for discounts on Alliance Français of New Orleans traditional language classes, thematic classes and workshops for adults. All traditional classes are immersion-style and taught in French. Registration ends Sept. 3, and courses begin Sept. 10. For costs and information on placements and schedules, see af-neworleans.org or call (504) 568-0770.
KATRINA ART PROGRAM: "Waterlogged — Artists' Views of Their Flooded City" will be a free presentation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at the Historic New Orleans Collection's Williams Research Center, 410 Chartres St., New Orleans. The event will include screenings of three short films followed by an audience-driven dialogue. Part of the Collection's "Art of the City — Postmodern to Post-Katrina" series. Reservations required. Visit my.hnoc.org or call (504) 598-71469.
BOOKS ABOUT FAITH DISCUSSION: Ingrid Green Adams, John Frady and Philip Pisciotta discuss their latest books and their commitment to their faiths at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. For more information, call (504) 889-8143 or online at www.jplibrary.net.
BINGO AND BREWS: National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) hosts an evening of the games and liquid libations at Port Orleans Brewing, 4124 Tchoupitoulas St., on Wednesday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. For more information, call (504) 896-2345.
MEDICARE AND SOCIAL SECURITY SEMINAR: Learn about benefits, how to apply and the best options for each individual at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at the Martin Luther King Community center, 1042 31st St., Kenner. The program, featuring speakers from the Council on Aging, is sponsored by the city's Department of Community Development. Call (504) 466-0697.
HURRICANE KATRINA COMMEMORATIVE: The annual ceremony will be held at the Katrina Monument in Shell Beach at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, in memory of the St. Bernard residents who lost their lives due to the hurricane. St. Bernard Transit Department will provide bus transportation. The bus will leave Chalmette High School’s Ninth Grade Academy at 10:45 a.m. and return after the ceremony ends. For information, contact Lenor Duplessis (504) 278-4331.
SINGERS INVITED: Louisiana Ovation Vocal Ensemble of the River Parishes seeks singers for the 2018 season. No experience is required, no auditions are held and the group is open to all ages. Rehearsals begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at the Lafon Performing Arts Center, 275 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway, Luling. For information, call (985) 652-0162 or visit Ovation's page on Facebook.
Meetings
KIWANIS CLUB OF ALGIERS: Sharessa Garland of Sugar Roots Farm will be the speaker at 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, when the Kiwanians meet at Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place, Algiers. Guests are welcome. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
MILITARY OFFICERS' WIVES' CLUB: Potential members of the Military Officers’ Wives’ Club of Greater New Orleans are invited to a welcome brunch Aug. 25 in New Orleans. Membership in the MOWC is open to all current or former military spouses or widow/ers of a commissioned officer or warrant officer. Associate membership is also available to certain civilian DOD employees. For details on the brunch, email veronicasgutierrez@gmail.com. For information on the club, visit www.mowcnola.org.
Honors
OFFICER OF THE MONTH: Deputy Brian Landry of the st. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office was honored by the St. John Business Association at their August meeting. As a process server, Landry’s responsibilities include serving legal documents with an estimated 95 percent success rate in making contact with individuals to be served.
Benefits
SOFAB EARLY BIRD SOIREE TICKETS: Discounted tickets are on sale through Sept. 14 for the Southern Food and Beverage Museum's 10th anniversary Soiree and Street Party on Friday, Oct. 19, at 1504 O.C. Haley Blvd., New Orleans. The event begins at 6:30 with Champagne and light bites, followed by the street celebration with food, cocktails, live music, a silent auction and more. Tickets start at $50. For information and tickets, see natfab.org/soiree-tickets.
LONGUE VUE HOUSE AND GARDENS: The ArtVue fundraiser for Longue Vue House and Gardens will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Ace Hotel New Orleans, 600 Carondelet St. Tickets are $100 for people ages 21 to 35 and $150 for people 36 and over at EventBrite.com.
SCALES AND ALES DISCOUNTS: The annual celebration is at Audubon Aquarium of the Americas will be held Oct. 5. Guests can support efforts to fight plastic pollution while enjoying an evening of food, drink and live entertainment. Early bird tickets are $50 and up. Tickets are $65 and up. Admission is limited. Call (504) 861-5107 for information.