It’s Carnival time, and the New Orleans Recreation Department is inviting locals who are old and young to practice their dance moves and hit the floor in February.
- Those in their 50s or older can join the fun at the inaugural Seniors’ Soiree from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at the Lyons Recreation Center, 624 Louisiana Ave.
The theme is “The Roaring ’20s,” and everyone is invited to dress the part. Along with music, lunch will be catered by Sassafras Creole Kitchen and participants can learn about year-round NORD programs for seniors.
The event is free but registration is required by Jan. 30. For information visit www.nordc.org, www.eventbrite.com or call NORD at (504) 658-3052.
- The fifth annual Teen Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Delgado Community College Student Life Center, 916 Navarre Ave.
Teens and preteens ages 12 to 17 are invited to the formal event, where the 2019 Teen Council Royal Court will be selected.
Formal attire is required, and NORD has collected lightly worn formal dresses, suits and shoes for teens who need them.
The NORD Teen Council is a year-round program offering character development, recreation opportunities and community service-hour projects.
For information visit www.nordc.org/teens or call NORD at (504) 658-3052.
King Cake Festival
The sixth annual King Cake Festival benefiting Ochsner Hospitals for Children will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Champions Square at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Enjoy live music and king cakes from the finest local bakeries, which will be awarded prizes for offerings including Best Presentation, Most Unique and People’s Choice.
Entrance to the festival is free; people are asked not to bring food or pets. For information visit www.kingcakefestival.org. For sponsorship information visit www.specialevents@ochsner.org.
Galatoire’s table auction
The 13th annual Mardi Gras table auction, this year benefiting the New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation, will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 4, at Galatoire’s Restaurant, 209 Bourbon St.
Guests can enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while bidding for sought-after table reservations for March 1, the Friday before Mardi Gras.
Auction paddles cost $50 and are valid for two people. The cost for those in the company of paddle owners is $25. For information visit www.galatoires.com and click on upcoming events or contact Billie Herring at (504) 335-3920.