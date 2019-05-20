In observance of Mental Health month, activities are coming up at two Orleans Parish Libraries.
Representatives from the National Alliance on Mental Illness will speak openly about their own experiences with mental illness May 22, and then on May 25, a Mental Health Matters resource fair will offer information on services.
The NAMI volunteers will talk about first experiencing symptoms to diagnosis to recovery and beyond, with an opportunity for dialogue, questions and resources. The session is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Alvar Library, 913 Alvar St.
The program is in partnership with NAMI New Orleans and is sponsored by the Friends of the New Orleans Public Library.
The resource fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive.
Throughout the day, local professionals and organizations will be on hand to provide mental health information and resources along with raffle prizes and light refreshments.
The program is in partnership with 504HealthNet, Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, Daughters of Charity, Family Service of Greater New Orleans, Jackson Hands of Change, Metropolitan Human Services District, and Odyssey House Louisiana, and is sponsored by the Friends of the New Orleans Public Library.
EDUCATING ENTREPRENEURS: Two upcoming events are focused on educating potential entrepreneurs.
- An education and information session sponsored by the New Orleans Office of Community and Economic Development will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at the East New Orleans Regional Library, 5641 Read Blvd. Those who attend will learn about topics relevant to business owners and entrepreneurs.
- On Thursday, May 23, a panel of five black female entrepreneurs will share their journeys and successes from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Mid-City Library, 4140 Canal St. They are Stevona Elem-Rogers, of Black Women are for Grown Ups; Christine McNabb, of This Mama Wines; Sabrina Short, of Nolavate; Kay Charbonnet, of Kay’s; and Gia Hamilton, of Afrofuture Society. The moderator will be Carol Bebelle, the executive director of Ashé Cultural Center. A question and answer session will follow. The program is sponsored by the Friends of the New Orleans Public Library.
HUNGRY CATERPILLAR: The much-loved children’s book “The Very Hungry Caterpillar's” 50th anniversary will be celebrated from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 25, at the Smith Library, 6301 Canal Blvd.
Children and their caregivers are invited to celebrate the book by listening to the story, making crafts inspired by Eric Carle’s art and playing games.
HIGH FLYING CURRICULUM: Flight Academy for Teens will be held from 5 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the East New Orleans Regional Library, 5641 Read Blvd.
It's an award-winning aerospace education program that promotes aerospace, aviation and STEM-related careers with hands-on curriculum and activities led by the Civil Air Patrol.
The classes build upon one another to provide an overall foundation of flight. Teens who attend all four sessions between through August will be invited on a tour of the Lakefront Airport in August.