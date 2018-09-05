For two days in September, Girl Scouts Louisiana East will be joined by members of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans and the Professional Women in Building Council to finalize revitalization work on the McFadden Cabin in New Orleans City Park on Sept. 15 and 22.
Located behind the New Orleans Museum of Art, the cabin was constructed in the 1920s by William McFadden for the Scouts during the Arts and Crafts era. The one-room structure was given to the local council in 1931 as a "valentine gift" from McFadden and is used by troops, communities and council.
Volunteers have removed the cracked slab and will replace the floor this fall. The Girl Scouts, professionals and GSLE staff and volunteers will put the finishing touches on the cabin. The cabin will be equipped with new plumbing fixtures, interior walls, front doors and paint.