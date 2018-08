Knights of Columbus from the New Orleans Metro Chapter raised money to benefit Hawaiian residents affected by the recent volcanic activity and presented the check at a national gathering in Baltimore. Presenting the check are, from left, Robert Lino, who coordinated the benefit to raise the funds; Michael Victorino, Hawaii past state deputy; the Rev. Lane Akiona, Hawaii state chaplain; Michael Madix, Hawaii state deputy; and Renna Duffour, Louisiana state deputy.