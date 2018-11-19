From enchanting amateurs to polished professionals, New Orleans area audiences have a sleigh-full of options to see versions of "The Nutcracker."
Here are a few:
"Nutcracker 2018": Orpheum Theater, 129 Roosevelt Way. New Orleans Ballet Theatre presents the classic two-act ballet with the soaring score of Tchaikovsky. www.neworleansballettheatre.com. Tickets $38-$78. 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15-Monday, Dec. 17, plus Sunday, Dec. 23; 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22.
"The Nutcracker Suite": Tulane University, Dixon Hall. Experience Tchaikovsky’s classic holiday adventure in a one-hour production brought to life by more than 200 dancers ages 6 to 70+ from NOBA’s tuition-free programs. www.nobadance.com. 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2.
"The Nutcracker in New Orleans": St. Rita Catholic School, 65 Fontainebleau Drive. New Orleans School of Ballet presents a boutique production of the perennial classic, with touches of the Crescent City. www.neworleansschoolofballet.com. Tickets $15. 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 15-16.
"The Nutcracker": St. Martin's Episcopal School, 225 Green Acres Road, Metairie. Ballet Louisiane, the Lelia Haller Ballet Classique's company, brings to life the classic holiday story. Tickets $15-$25. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1.
"The Nutcracker": Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts, 1419 Basin St. Delta Festival Ballet teams with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra for two performances. www.deltafestivalballet.com Tickets $35-$75. 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23
Moscow Ballet's "Great Russian Nutcracker": Saenger Theater, 1111 Canal St. The Russian production of the classic tale caps the holiday season with two performances. www.saengernola.com. Tickets $28-$175. 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2.