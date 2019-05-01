VOCATIONAL LIFE: Sisters Evelyn N. Okoye, SSH; Gloria Murillo, STJ; and Kathy Broussard, OP, recently shared with the students at St. Mary's Dominican the course they took to their religious commitment and their diverse work today. The sisters were part of a program, coordinated by Sister June Fitzgerald, O.P., vocation minister, Dominican Sisters of Peace, and in observance of Women’s History Month and National Catholic Sisters Week. Student preacher Bailey Mipro served as moderator.
LIVING ROSARY: The St. Rita Home and School Association will host a living rosary at 2:20 p.m. Thursday, May 2, in the school gym, 194 Ravan Ave., Harahan. Second-grade students will hold and light candles to represent the decades. Open to the public. For information, call (504) 737-0744.
PRAYER GATHERING: Kenner Veterans Memorial Park, 1801 Williams Blvd., will be the location for a noon National Day of Prayer gathering Thursday, May 2.
WEST BANK PRAYER: A nondenominational service will be held at noon Thursday, May 2, at Gretna City Hall on the commons near Huey P. Long Avenue and Second Street as part of the National Day of Prayer observance. For information, call (504) 368-4473.
FELLOWSHIP FEAST: Westside Missionary Baptist Association Deaconess Ministry will hold its annual Fellowship Feast at 4 p.m. Saturday May 4, at Mount Pilgrim Multi-Purpose Center, 1006 Pailet Ave., Harvey. For more information, contact Robert Jean Chestnutt (504) 250-7829, Felicia (504) 442-5205 or Barbara Jobes (504) 236-5832.
SALA MEETING: The St. Angela Ladies Auxiliary will collect unwrapped gifts for Mother's Day, including lotions, notepads, jewelry and more, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, meeting at the Kern Center, 901 Beverly Garden Drive, Metairie. Speaking will be Rose March on "Beginning Experience," a nine-week program for those experiencing spousal loss, divorce or separation. Dues are $20 for year.
ROSARY FOR PEACE: A rosary on behalf of law enforcement, emergency personnel, firefighters, military and peace in the world will be at 1 p.m. May 18 at St. Joseph Church, 610 Sixth St., Gretna. For information, contact Mary Grace Orsag at (504) 367-7515.
PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY: Dr. Charles J. Southall III celebrates 30 years of pastoral ministry with a series of services in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. An anniversary service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, and 7:30 a.m. Sunday, May 26, at First Emanuel Baptist Church, 1829 Carondelet St. At noon Sunday, May 19, and 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, services will be held at the church in Baton Rouge, 1933 Wooddale Blvd. For information, visit www.firstemanuel Baptist Church.org.
Continuing
CATHOLICS RETURNING HOME: St. Edward the Confessor Church, 4921 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie, will host "Catholics Returning Home," a six-week program to give inactive Catholics an understanding of today's church and enable them to meet others contemplating returning to their religious roots. The weekly series takes place in the parish center at 7 p.m. Thursdays through May 30. For information, call (504) 888-0703.
RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.
RECOVERY PROGRAM: Christian Fellowship hosts Celebrate Recovery at 7 p.m. Fridays at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The faith-based, 12-step program deals with all life issues and may be joined at any time. For information, call (504) 347-4875.