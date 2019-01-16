New Orleans natives Wayne Danos and Ed Usner were recent graduates of Archbishop Rummel High School when they took off on a 17-day round-trip bus ride to Portland, Oregon, to play their trumpets at the American Legion’s National Competition.
At the time, the young men were among 15 members of the Junior American Legion Band post 125.
“It was probably the biggest trip I’d ever taken at the time,” Usner said. “We stopped in places like Dallas, Las Vegas and San Francisco. I still have great memories of that trip.”
In August, 51 years later, the two men finally will make their second trip to the American Legion’s National Competition. This time, it will be with 38 of their fellow band members to represent Louisiana at the 100th anniversary of the event, being held in Indianapolis, Indiana.
“Our band started in 1928, just 10 years after the founding of the American Legion, and there was a time that we would go every year, but that all stopped long ago because of funding,” said Danos, president of the 40-piece American Legion Post 377 Band.
“This year, however, for the 100th anniversary, we’ve raised some money through a capital campaign and that, with the gala, should take us almost there.”
The band’s gala and auction will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 19 at Jefferson-Orleans North, 2600 Edenborn Ave. in Metairie. The event will feature music by the Post 377 Swing Band — a subset of the band — along with food from local restaurants, including lasagna from Vincent’s Restaurant and barbecue brisket and ham from Ted’s Smokehouse.
In addition to a silent auction and raffle, there will be a live auction that includes a helmet and football signed by Saints quarterback Drew Brees, season passes to the Jefferson Performing Arts, and an Antoine’s Restaurant package that features dinner with black car service, and a stay at the St. James Hotel.
Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased by calling Joan Gardebled at (504) 913-6912.
In addition to raising funds for the legion’s trip, 10 percent of the net proceeds from the gala will be donated to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Band of Excellence.
“The band is an effort by the Sheriff’s Office to take at-risk kids off the street and get them into music,” Danos said. “We’re proud to support them.”
Until the competition, members of the band — who range in age from a sophomore in high school to a man who just celebrated his 96th birthday — will be busy with their weekly practices on Wednesdays at the post’s hall on Florida Avenue in Kenner, under the direction of Ronald Totora.
Unlike in the early days of the band, when 100 percent of members were veterans, today only 35 percent to 40 percent have served. The band is also split now almost evenly between male and female members.
No matter their age or profession, all are united by a love of music and a desire to give back to their community by providing free concerts throughout the city, bringing their patriotic sound to nursing homes and schools, as well as events for organizations like the Wounded Warrior Project, the National World War II Museum and Families of the Fallen.
“We’re really tapped around patriotic holidays especially,” Danos said. “This past Veterans Day, for example, we could have played at six different places. We had to settle for two.”
Just like Danos and Usner, Slidell resident Brian T. Landry played trumpet with the American Legion band in high school — all were recruited by Archbishop Rummel’s band leader at that time, Howard Voorhies, who had led the American Legion band.
For each of the men, however, an interest in music came at an early age and has never waned.
“I had a neighbor that had this bugle that didn’t have a mouthpiece,” Landry said. “I wanted it though, so I traded my electric locomotive for it. About a month later, I convinced my parents to get me a mouthpiece, and it made such a difference that I fell in love and joined the St. Agnes Grammar School Band.”
Usner, an Air Force veteran, also fell for the trumpet while in grammar school. He said his love led him to play in multiple local bands over the years, including an eight-piece wedding band called Flip Side for 22 years.
“Playing with the Legion right now, to me, is just a great way to give back to the community,” he said. “I’m not a superstar or anything like that, but I enjoy playing and I’ve definitely had a lot of practice.”