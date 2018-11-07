The ninth annual Young Audiences Dancing for the Arts gala will be held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at Harrah’s Casino Theatre, 8 Canal St. The event starts with a red carpet reception and cocktail hour.
Inspired by ABC television’s popular dance competition, the gala matches community leaders with professional dancers who will compete for the People’s Choice Award. Festivities include a silent auction, open bar, food and entertainment.
Proceeds from the gala will support Young Audiences’ after school, summer and early learning arts education programs. Those who cannot attend are encouraged to vote for their favorite dancers online. Ticket prices start at $75; information is available at ya4la.org.
The event is chaired by Stella Del Bianco, Gail Barnes McKenna and Tyree Worthy. Silent auction chairwomen are Anita Demps, Allison Kupperman and Melissa Booth. Star dancers include Nadine Brown, Sandra Thompson Herman, Austin Marks, Christina Famularo Rodrigue, Tony Rodrigue, Brionne Stewart, Trent Marcelle and Tamara J. Wyre.
Television personality Camille Whitworth will return as mistress of ceremony, and the panel of celebrity judges includes Stephanie Burks, Mary Katherine Lonatro-Tusa, Kenny Lopez and Steven Putt.
Event sponsors include Delta Airlines, Harrah’s New Orleans, Capital One, Landis Construction, Schiro-DelBianco Enterprises, Entergy, Iberia Bank, Adams & Reeseand Crescent Sterling LTD.
For information about sponsorship opportunities, contact Jen Gick at jeng@ya4la.org or call (504) 304-5196.
Young Audiences of Louisiana was founded in 1962 with the mission to inspire, empower and unite children and communities through education, arts and culture.
Tennis anyone?
The Allstate Sugar Bowl Tennis Classic National Tournament will host semi-finals and finals matches from Nov. 10-12 at City Park’s Pepsi Tennis Center, 5900 Marconi Drive. Matches also will be played Nov. 10-11 at Audubon Tennis Center, the University of New Orleans Tennis Center and Xavier University Tennis Center.
The national qualifying tournament will feature female and male players ages 12 to 18 from across the country in singles and doubles matches. Admission is free to spectators. For information, call the City Park tennis center at (504) 483-9383 or visit allstatesugarbowl.org.
Kidney Walk
The National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana’s 17th annual New Orleans Kidney Walk will kick off at 10 a.m. Sunday at Audubon Park’s Newman Bandstand Shelter 10. Check in is 8:30 a.m.
More than a thousand people are expected to take part in one of the nation’s largest fundraisers to fight kidney disease. There is no registration fee, but walkers are encouraged to purchase a $5 food ticket. For information or to register visit kidneywalk.org or tracey@kidneyla.org or call (504) 861-4500.