The 44th annual Sheriff’s Thanksgiving Dinner Celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 22, in Hall 1-2 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd.
Sheriff Marlin N. Gusman will join volunteers to present the holiday meal. Master of ceremonies will be Julius Feltus, Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s senior adviser for community relations.
Entertainment includes performances by Grammy Award-winning artist Irma Thomas, James Andrews, Gina Brown, Chucky C., Naydja Cojoe, Leo Nocentelli and Earl Smith. Free parking will be available in Lot F across from Hall 1.
For information, visit www.opsco.org.
Charity begins at home
Over Thanksgiving, let’s offer appreciation for the Daughters of Charity Services of New Orleans for recently receiving the Ascension Living the Mission & Values Award for overall dedication and commitment to improving health outcomes for vulnerable people in our community.
The honor was presented by Ascension Health, DCSNO’s parent company and the nation’s largest Catholic and nonprofit health care system.
The Daughters of Charity religious order has served the greater New Orleans area for more than 180 years, offering health care, education, and social and pastoral ministries. DCSNO offers 10 community health centers in Orleans and Jefferson parishes, including eastern New Orleans and the West Bank.
Center services include primary and preventive health care, pediatrics, dental and optometry care, chronic disease management, prenatal care, behavioral health care and on-site laboratories and pharmacies. For information, visit www.dcsno.org.
Christmas luncheon
Make plans to bring joy to young people in our community by attending the St. Vincent Infant & Maternity Guild’s annual Christmas Mass and Luncheon at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the Southern Yacht Club, 105 Roadway St.
Mass will be celebrated by Msgr. Andrew Taormina. Lunch is $36, and the menu includes a choice of catfish almandine or herb crusted pork, served with mashed potatoes, vegetables and bread pudding.
Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped gift of toys, clothing or basic necessities to be presented to adolescents served by Catholic Charities. Monetary donations also are welcome. For information, visit ww.ccano.org.
African coiffure
An exhibit featuring the role that African hairstyles, from dreadlocks to afros, have had on world culture is on view from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and by appointment through December at the St. Mary’s Academy library, 6905 Chef Menteur Highway.
"Reclaiming Our Heritage: Traditional West African Coiffure" includes photos, combs, masks, statues and other artifacts. It is presented through a partnership between St. Mary’s and Southern University at New Orleans Center for African & American Studies.
Curator is SUNO professor Connie Abdul-Salaam. For information, contact Michelle Ochillo at (504) 245-0200, ext. 123.
Celebration in the Oaks
Get ready to enjoy the 32nd anniversary presentation of Celebration in the Oaks, a winter holiday event featuring hundreds of thousands of twinkling lights throughout 25 acres of City Park. The event opens Friday, Nov. 23, and runs through Jan. 1.
Hours are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, with entrance at 5 Victory Ave. ending 30 minutes before closing time. The event will be closed Nov. 26-29; and Dec. 24 and 31.
Ticket prices vary. General admission is $10; children younger than 3 and Friends of City Park members enter free. Parking is free. For information, visit www.neworleanscitypark.com.
Thank you
Happy Thanksgiving to all, and sincere thanks for being part of this community news column. If you have an item, please send it at least two weeks before the Wednesday you’d like it to run.