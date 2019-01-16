WORKSHOP ON GRIEF: GriefShare sessions will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at Christian Fellowship Church, 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero, for the next 13 weeks. The support gatherings are for those who are dealing with the death of a loved one. Sessions include video presentation, discussion and at-home preparation. Fee is $15 for the workbook. Sessions may be joined at any time. For information, call (504) 347-4875.
MLK NIGHT: Mount Sinai Baptist Church will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 with a night of singing, a skit and other performances. The church is located at 1249 LeBoeuf St., Algiers. On Jan. 27, Mount Sinai will celebrate five years of service by its pastor, the Rev. Dudley Watson, with guest speaker the Rev. Frank Watson III.
DEACONS' FELLOWSHIP: The Westside Missionary Baptist Association’s deacon and deaconess ministries will have their annual fellowship meeting at 4 p.m. Jan. 20 at Israel Baptist Church, 1612 Esther St., Harvey. The Rev. Johnny McKinnism pastor, will welcome the Rev. Warren Johnson of New Hope Baptist Church of Gretna as guest speaker.
FORGIVENESS BIBLE STUDY: The Ladies Thursday Morning Bible Study will examine forgiveness at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, from Jan. 17, ending before Mardi Gras, at Munholland United Methodist Church, 1201 Metairie Road, Metairie. Cost is $15. For information, call (504) 834-9910 or visit www.munhollandumc.org.
CHURCH PRODUCTION: "Beyond The Grave," a multimedia production, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Victory Fellowship, 5708 Airline Drive, Metairie. The free program is based on the 1999 Columbine school shooting and examines the lives of multiple students. The production is rated PG-13. For information, call (985) 590-7119.
GRANDPARENTS EVENT: The Archbishop Rummel Parent Booster Club will host the Grandparents Mass and luncheon for students in the ninth grade at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, in the Raider Room, 1901 Severn Ave., Metairie. Members of the Booster Club will serve a catered lunch at 12:45 p.m.
ALUMNI AWARDS BANQUET: The Union Baptist College and Theological Seminary National Alumni Association will hold an awards banquet and silent auction at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at Crystal Palace Ballroom, 1725 Gretna Blvd., Harvey. Edward Alexander Jr., president of the Louisiana Missionary Baptist State Convention, will keynote. Twelve will be honored as distinguished alumni or citizens. Tickets are $50. To request tickets (by Jan. 21), call (504) 341-4858.
RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.
RECOVERY PROGRAM: Christian Fellowship hosts Celebrate Recovery at 7 p.m. Fridays at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The faith-based 12-step program deals with all life issues and may be joined at any time. For more information, call (504) 347-4875.