WOMEN'S SERVICE: "Women of God continue Walking in the Light" will be the theme of Women Ministry Sunday Service at 8 a.m., March 31, at Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 1249 LeBoeuf St., Algiers.
LENTEN SERVICE: The Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, 1307 Louisiana Ave., will offer rosary services along with a novena to Our Lady of Good Counsel at 6 p.m. every Wednesday plus traditional Mass at 5 p.m. every Sunday during Lent. A nine-church walk will be held at 7 a.m. Good Friday, April 19.
ST. JOSEPH'S ALTAR: Students from St. Joan of Arc Catholic School in LaPlace participated in that church's St. Joseph's Altar tradition, learning about the various symbols and elements of the altar and then having an opportunity to offer prayers for special intentions. Donations from visitors to the altar are being used to support Daughters of Divine Providence Yucatan mission, Our Lady of the America’s Mexico mission, and St. Labre Indian School in North Dakota.
As part of the celebration of St. Joseph’s Day, students portrayed saints to participate in “Feeding of the Saints” in front of the St. Joseph’s Altar. The students began the event by knocking on the door to the room where they were told there was no room for them, to compare to what happened to Mary and Joseph in Bethlehem, until they knocked at the third door and were let in. They were served by their parents or relatives and shared a meatless meal.
LENT REFLECTION: The Council of Catholic School Cooperative Clubs will hold a Lenten morning of reflection at 9 a.m. Friday, April 5, at the Archdiocese of New Orleans Cenacle Retreat Center, 5500 St. Mary St., Metairie. Speaker will be the Rev. Jose Lavastida. A donation of $10 is requested. For information or to register email jtaroconnor@cox.net.
EGG HUNT EXPERIENCE: First Baptist Church Marrero will hold a Community Easter Experience and Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Marrero Middle School, 4100 Seventh St. The event includes interactive and multisensory activities, plus the egg hunt. For information, call (504) 340-7175.
NILSEN CONCERT: Pianist, guitarist, vocalist and songwriter John Nilsen will perform a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Algiers United Methodist Church, 637 Opelousas Ave., New Orleans. For information, call (504) 361-1334.
ROSARY FOR PEACE: A rosary on behalf of law enforcement, emergency personnel, firefighters, military and peace in the world will be at 1 p.m. April 13 at St. Joseph Church, 610 Sixth St., Gretna. For information, contact Mary Grace Orsag at (504) 367-7515.
CHURCH ANNIVERSARY: Christ The Savior Baptist Church will celebrate five years at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 14, at 1228 Horace St., Algiers. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Mandrel Pansy, of Port Sulphur. Sunday school will follow the service.
RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.
RECOVERY PROGRAM: Christian Fellowship hosts Celebrate Recovery at 7 p.m. Fridays at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The faith-based, 12-step program deals with all life issues and may be joined at any time. For information, call (504) 347-4875.