NOCCA THEATER: The NOCCA Stage Company will present the regional premiere of "All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914" at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-8 and 12-14 in the Freda Lupin Memorial Hall on the campus of the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, 2800 Chartres St. Tickets start at $15 at eventbrite.com. This new musical deals with an extraordinary moment in 1914, the first year of the Great War, when soldiers from many countries put down their guns and left their trenches to meet their enemies in “no man’s land." They exchanged gifts, sang songs, played soccer and buried each other’s dead. Then, upon orders from above, they returned to their trenches and returned to the war that would last four more years and cost more than 10 million lives.
CHALMETTE HIGH SCHOOL CHRISTMAS GALA: Chalmette High School will present its Christmas gala at 7 p.m. Dec. 6-7 in the Chalmette High Cultural Arts Center, 2600 Palmisano Blvd., Chalmette. This year's musical selections center around the theme "Christmas Time Machine" and will feature performances from the school's band, chorus, Charmers and technical crew. School ambassadors and culinary students will also be featured. For information, visit www.sbpsb.org/ccac. Tickets are $12 at eventbrite.com.
ST. MARY'S DOMINICAN HIGH SCHOOL: St. Mary’s Dominican High School will present its annual Christmas concert on at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, in the Sister Ambrose Reggio, OP, Gymnasium. The concert will feature the Dominican concert band, concert choir and jazz band. The concert is free and open to the public.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT AND PAGEANT: The St. Ann Catholic School choir and band will present a concert of seasonal songs at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at the school, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie. A Christmas pageant will follow the concert in the gym, and the evening will conclude with a reception held by the St. Ann Home & School Club in the cafeteria.
ACADEMY OF OUR LADY: NASA has chosen the Academy of Our Lady robotics team as its 2019 house team. The selection comes along with a $5,000 grant for the Power Struck Girls to use in preparing for the Bayou Regional robotics competition in the spring. The team has also received grants from Dow and Leidos. Team members are Olivia Bernard, Gillian Decossas, Grace Hudson, Madelynn Rossi, Michaela Thaibinh and Bailey Ziegel. The team's moderator is Amy Morriss, and its mentors are Irwin Langhoff and Mary Trauth.
NOCCA VOCAL MUSIC: Vocal music students from the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts recently received awards in their divisions at the annual National Association of Teachers of Singing Southern regional competition at Northwestern State University. NOCCA students placed first, third and fourth in the high school division, with eight of the 11 students making it to the semifinal round. The competition was open to high school and college students from Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas. Winning NOCCA students include:
- Julian Revell, of Metairie, NOCCA Academic Studio, first place, high school boys
- Treshor Stirgus, of New Orleans, NOCCA Academic Studio, tied for third, high school girls
- Kieva Banks, of Harvey, NOCCA Academic Studio, tied for third, high school girls
- Lauren Albano, of Metairie, Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies, fourth place, high school girls.
MOUNT CARMEL ACADEMY CROSS-COUNTRY: Mount Carmel Academy’s varsity cross-country team kept its title of district champion for a second consecutive year at the 9-5A district meet on Oct. 25. The team went on to place second at regionals and fifth at the state meet.
R.J. VIAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: The 2018-19 student of the year at R.J. Vial Elementary School in Paradis is Addison Lemoine, who will represent the school at the district level. She and the other candidates for student of the year will be honored at a luncheon this month.
MOUNT CARMEL ACADEMY: Mount Carmel Academy students recently donated 3,521 pounds of nonperishable food to Second Harvest Food Bank, providing 2,934 meals to those in need. The Christian Life Community Club, with assistance from the religion department, sponsored the annual drive.
MORRIS JEFF COMMUNITY SCHOOL: The International Baccalaureate Organization has authorized Morris Jeff Community School to offer the globally recognized International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme for grades 11-12, Morris Jeff Head of School Patricia Perkins said. Morris Jeff, an IB World School, was previously authorized as an IB Primary Years Programme for pre-K through fifth grade, and Middle Years Programme in grades six through 10. The Diploma Programme completes the program for a full pre-K through grade 12 International Baccalaureate Diploma. The three programs are philosophically aligned, each centered on developing attributes of the IB learner profile. Morris Jeff is accepting applications for pre-K through 11th grade, and will graduate its first senior class in spring 2021. Apply at enrollnola.org.
MOUNT CARMEL ACADEMY: Remarkable women throughout history came to life recently at Mount Carmel Academy’s “Living HERstory Biographical Celebration." Fifty students took an active role in the event, each choosing a historically significant woman to research. Students told their subject’s story, sharing information about her to classmates in creative and interactive ways. The women portrayed included Sonia Sotomayor, Nellie Bly, Elizabeth Tudor, Harriet Tubman, Agatha Christie, Marie Curie, the Brontë sisters, Rosa Parks, Malala Yousafzai and Ada Lovelace.
ACADEMY OF OUR LADY: The Feast of All Saints on Nov. 1 was celebrated with Grandparents Day events at Academy of Our Lady in Marrero. Grandparents were invited to campus for Mass with their granddaughters. Prior to Mass, grandparents and students were treated to coffee and doughnuts.
ST. MARY'S DOMINICAN HIGH SCHOOL: The chapter of the Mu Alpha Theta mathematics honor society at St. Mary’s Dominican High School in New Orleans recently inducted 39 students. Annamarie Allen, Emma Barnes, Gracie Bott, Marguerite Breaux, Isabella Brockway, Alexandra Brothers, Emily Broussard, Jordyn Brown, Hallie Cao, Ngan-Ha “Sophia” Cao, Ashtyn Darbonne, Bailey Dauzat, Reese Dawson, Kristen Dinh, Emily Dominique, Ashley Dufour, Sarah Fath, Madison Ferguson, Olivia Gambino, Rebekah Haase, Grace Hamblin, Mary Harty, Emily Hemelt, Kaitlyn Huynh, Shelby Jackson, Sophia Law, Danielle McCartney, Megan McCartney, Elizabeth Messonnier, Mattie Morel, Mia Nguyen, Caroline Ondrusek, Kennedy Payne, Jenna Pertuit, Sydney Raymond, Natalie Rodriguez-Ema, Chloe Townsend, Alexis Tran and Audrey Wild. The moderators of MAO at Dominican are Kristen Bernard and Katie Kirkwood.
OPEN HOUSES
AUDUBON SCHOOLS OPEN HOUSES: Audubon Schools are holding a number of open houses for prospective students from prekindergarten through eighth grade and their parents at its Uptown and Gentilly schools:
- Audubon Uptown Lower Campus, pre-K through third grade, 8:30 a.m. Dec. 5, 428 Broadway St., (504) 324-7100.
- Audubon Uptown Upper Campus, fourth through eighth grades, 8:30 a.m. Dec. 8, 1111 Milan St., (504) 324-7110.
- Audubon Gentilly, pre-K through second grade, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 16, Jan. 25 and Feb. 13, 4720 Painters St., (504) 309-9434.
To apply, visit enrollnola.org. For information, call (504) 324-7100, email admissions@auduboncharter.com or go to auduboncharter.com.
ST. ANN CATHOLIC SCHOOL: Walk-through tours for the families of prospective students at St. Ann Catholic School are offered at 9:30 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays when school is in session, beginning in the office of the school at 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie. The next tour will be Dec. 3.
ST. ANDREW'S OPEN HOUSE: Prospective parents can tours St. Andrew's Episcopal School, beginning at the school's Chalstrom Parish House, 1031 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. The middle school preview is at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6. Registration is required. Contact Lisa Witter at (504) 866-6553 or visit standrewsepiscopalschool.org.