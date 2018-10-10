A new community course is being offered to teach people about their role in stopping the opioid crisis.
During the hands-on course, participants will learn about the crisis, how to recognize and respond to an overdose, how to obtain and use naloxone, a life-saving opioid overdose medication, and where to get help battling an opioid addiction.
Classes are a partnership of the New Orleans Health Department and Medical Reserve Corps and the New Orleans Public Library.
Trainings will be held starting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Norman Mayer Library, 3001 Gentilly Blvd. To find additional training locations, dates and times, visit nolalibrary.org.
PRIZES FOR TEENS: Teen Read Week is being celebrated at the New Orleans Public Library through Oct. 13, and teens who turn in a book review form, available at all library locations, will receive a prize.
Teen Read Week is a national literacy initiative of American Library Association, and is celebrated across the country at thousands of public and school libraries, classrooms and bookstores.
AUTHOR DAY: The Norman Mayer Library, 3001 Gentilly Blvd., will celebrate Indie Author Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. This one-day festival is for independently published authors and those who wish to be published, with panel discussions, webinars and a book fair.
ARCHIVES: The next program in the Library’s tricentennial program, "New Orleans 300," is "What Lies Underneath: Exploring the Louisiana Division/City Archives and Special Collections." It will be held at from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, at the Main Library, 219 Loyola Ave.
Staff from the Louisiana Division/City Archives & Special Collections will share information about the history of the department, its extensive holdings, the efforts to ensure that this unique collection is accessible and why the archival collection is in a basement of the Main Library.
A special selection of materials will be on display. Attendance is limited; reservations are encouraged by calling (504) 596-2610.
WRITERS' WORKSHOP: Writers of all levels of experience and from all genres, including poetry, fiction and nonfiction prose, and plays, are welcome to join the Alvar Library’s "In the Garden Writers’ Workshop" being held from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. The workshop will be taught by staff members Henri Fourroux, who writes and publishes poetry, and Sara Jacobelli, who writes and publishes short stories.
HURRICANE RELIEF: The local chapter of the International Federation of Trekkers, the USS New Orleans, along with the New Orleans Public Library are working together to provide Hurricane Florence relief. Items may be dropped off at the following locations during normal business hours through Oct. 15:
- Main Library, 219 Loyola Ave.
- Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive.
- Central City Library, 2405 Jackson Ave.
- Keller Library & Community Center, 4300 S. Broad Ave.
- Martin Luther King Library, 1611 Caffin Ave.
- Mid-City Library, 4140 Canal St.
- Nora Navra Library, 1902 St. Bernard Ave.
- Smith Library, 6301 Canal Blvd.
Items requested include diapers, toilet paper, sanitary wipes, toothbrushes and toothpaste, hand sanitizer, soap, shampoo, shaving cream, disposable razors, socks, baby formula, pet food and garbage bags.