SUNO RECEIVES DONATION: Southern University at New Orleans received the first installment of the Alpha Kappa Alpha-Historically Black Colleges and Universities Endowment Fund. The organization pledge a $100,000 endowment.
SHORT COURSE: Nunez Community College will be offering a Fast Lane 2 "mini-mester" session beginning Monday, March 25, at 3710 Paris Road in Chalmette. Registration for the eight-week offering is open through the start of classes in March. Many Fast Lane courses are also offered online. For a listing of courses and to enroll, go to nunez.edu or call (504) 278-6467.
WORD COURSES: Nunez Community College's division of Workforce Development & Continuing Education will offer a two-day Microsoft Word noncredit course from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday and March 22, room 218 of the Fine Arts Center, 3710 Paris Road, Chalmette. Instructor is Karen Schubert. Cost is $200. To register, visit nunez.edu/admissions/worksforce-development or call (504) 278-6439.