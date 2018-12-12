HYNES CHARTER SCHOOLS:Leon Mathes has been appointed as chief financial officer for Hynes Charter Schools, which operates a Lakeview Campus at 990 Harrison Ave. and is planning to open a school at UNO in fall 2019. Mathes holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in accounting from the University of New Orleans and an undergraduate degree in computer information systems from Loyola University New Orleans; he is a certified public accountant. Since 2017, Mathes has served as vice president for finance and administration at Loyola University New Orleans.
ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL: Andrew Cupit has announced plans to retire in June 2019 after 30 years at St. Charles Catholic High School in LaPlace. Cupit was previously principal of LaPlace Elementary School.
ST. AUGUSTINE HIGH SCHOOL: Homecoming at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans included an Honors Gala during which six people were inducted into its Hall of fame. The inductees are the Rev. Wilbur Atwood; Leonard Augustine, ’55; Paul Beaulieu, ’61; Father Howard Byrd; Eddie Flint; and Father Robert Grant. The event also honored individuals and organizations that are impacting St. Augustine: Drago’s Seafood Restaurant and the Cvitanovich Family Foundation and Mission and Ministry Inc. and the Daughters of Charity Province of St. Louise.
NOCCA THEATER: The NOCCA Stage Company will present the regional premiere of "All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914" at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12-14 in the Freda Lupin Memorial Hall on the campus of the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, 2800 Chartres St. Tickets start at $15 at eventbrite.com. This new musical deals with an extraordinary moment in 1914, the first year of the Great War, when soldiers from many countries put down their guns and left their trenches to meet their enemies in “no man’s land." They exchanged gifts, sang songs, played soccer and buried each other’s dead. Then, upon orders from above, they returned to their trenches and returned to the war that would last four more years and cost more than 10 million lives.
ALBERT CAMMON MIDDLE SCHOOL: The student of the year at Albert Cammon Middle School in St. Rose is eighth-grader Emma Loper, who was selected to represent ACM based on her academic achievement, leadership and citizenship. Emma is a member of ACM’s Festival Choir, Nothin’ but Treble Ensemble, and theater program. She is president of the school's Beta Club, co-captain of the cheerleading squad and Junior Queen XII for the Festival of Charities. Emma is the daughter of Betsy and Brian Lopez of St. Rose.
ST. MARY'S DOMINICAN HIGH SCHOOL: The chapter of the Mu Alpha Theta mathematics honor society at St. Mary’s Dominican High School in New Orleans recently inducted 39 students. Annamarie Allen, Emma Barnes, Gracie Bott, Marguerite Breaux, Isabella Brockway, Alexandra Brothers, Emily Broussard, Jordyn Brown, Hallie Cao, Ngan-Ha “Sophia” Cao, Ashtyn Darbonne, Bailey Dauzat, Reese Dawson, Kristen Dinh, Emily Dominique, Ashley Dufour, Sarah Fath, Madison Ferguson, Olivia Gambino, Rebekah Haase, Grace Hamblin, Mary Harty, Emily Hemelt, Kaitlyn Huynh, Shelby Jackson, Sophia Law, Danielle McCartney, Megan McCartney, Elizabeth Messonnier, Mattie Morel, Mia Nguyen, Caroline Ondrusek, Kennedy Payne, Jenna Pertuit, Sydney Raymond, Natalie Rodriguez-Ema, Chloe Townsend, Alexis Tran and Audrey Wild. The moderators of MAO at Dominican are Kristen Bernard and Katie Kirkwood.
NOCCA APPLICATIONS: The deadline for applying to attend the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts in 2019-20 is Friday, Jan. 18. By using https://apply.nocca.com/site.php, prospective students can start an application, save their work, send in required documents electronically and request a recommendation. NOCCA is at 2800 Chartres St., (504) 940-2787.
ATHLOS ACADEMY OF JEFFERSON PARISH: The students and staff of Athlos Academy of Jefferson Parish recently completed a food drive benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank, donating 2,249 pounds of canned and nonperishable food equaling 1,874 meals. Camille Wells, spokeswoman for the schools, said, "Service learning opportunities like this are an opportunity for students to develop character traits, like humility, by thinking of others and giving back to the community."
MOUNT CARMEL ACADEMY: Precalculus students at Mount Carmel Academy in New Orleans recently worked together in groups to design and build machines that incorporated rotation, using 3D printers in the Phyllis M. Taylor Maker Lab to create their own gears.
ST. JOAN OF ARC CATHOLIC SCHOOL: Four members of the Junior Beta Club at St. Joan of Arc Catholic School in LaPlace advanced to state competition by finishing first or second in District Day events for middle schools in the River Parishes. Jay Childs placed first in the speech event, with the topic “Refuel, Renew, Rethink." The team of Laney Beadle, Hartley Faucheux and Taylor Robinson finished second in the Book Battle, in which they answered questions about books they had read and studied. The marketing and communications team of Kate Brady, Owen Faucheux, Dane Galiano, Layla Jackson, Jackson Monica, Mikayla Penton and Brooke Smith placed fourth for their school recycling display and promotional materials. The engineering team of Dillon Duley, Hudson Heltz, Julia Laiche, Lauren Laiche and Brady St. Pierre placed fourth in its tower-building event.
OPEN HOUSES
SAMUEL J. GREEN CHARTER SCHOOL: An open house for the families of prospective students at Samuel J. Green Charter School, 2319 Valence St., New Orleans, will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13. School tours will be offered from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Jan. 15 and Feb. 5. For information, visit https://firstlineschools.org/samuel-j-green-charter-school or call (504) 304-3532.
AUDUBON SCHOOLS OPEN HOUSES: Audubon Schools are holding a number of open houses for prospective students from prekindergarten through eighth grade and their parents at its Uptown and Gentilly schools:
- Audubon Gentilly, pre-K through second grade, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 16, Jan. 25 and Feb. 13, 4720 Painters St., (504) 309-9434.
To apply, visit enrollnola.org. For information, call (504) 324-7100, email admissions@auduboncharter.com or go to auduboncharter.com.
ST. ANN CATHOLIC SCHOOL: Walk-through tours for the families of prospective students at St. Ann Catholic School are offered at 9:30 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays when school is in session, beginning in the office of the school at 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie. The next tour will be Dec. 13.