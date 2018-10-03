The St. John the Baptist Parish School Board recently recognized its retirees. Shown from left are Assistant Superintendent Heidi Trosclair, Eric Zammit, Orlando Watkins, Theresa Prough, Valerie Mason, Nancy Echeo and Bridget Colly, along with School Board President Albert 'Ali' Burl III. Other retirees recognized included Alden Foster, Sharon Gooch, Stanley Alexis, Kim Scioneaux, Frances Jolley, Karen Dottolo, Rachel Hotard, Dolly Forsythe, Ida Holmes, Shiley Gayden, Jackie Moak, Cheryl Clark, Katherine Parnell, Kermit Duhe, Madeline Vicknair, Rebecca Duhon, Elton Oubre Jr., Robley Roussel, Page Eschette, Valerie Mason, Wilbert Milton, Nancy Burns, Carla Hellmers, Kathleen Trent and Chantelle Epperly.