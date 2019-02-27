Registration is open for Girl Scout resident camp sessions between June 2 and July 7 at Camp Marydale in St. Francisville and Camp Whispering Pines in Independence.
The camps are for girls, including non-Girl Scouts, in grades one through 12. Sessions range in length from two days to two weeks, at costs ranging from $100 to $410, according to a news release.
Resident camp open houses will be held Sunday, March 10, and Sunday, March 31, at Camp Marydale in St. Francisville and Sunday, March 24, and Sunday, April 14, at Camp Whispering Pines in Independence. All camp open houses are from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and no preregistration is needed.
"We design our sessions to fit what girls love, combine it with camp activities, and allow girls to take the lead in their sessions,” said Lauren Vance, director of equestrian, outdoor programs and resident camp for Girl Scouts Louisiana East. “Campers leave with new skills, memories and friends. That’s what keeps them coming back every summer.”
Activities vary per session and age level, but may include swimming, boating, outdoor cooking, archery, high or low ropes, rock climbing, hiking and horseback riding. All Girl Scouts Louisiana East properties and programs are accredited by the American Camp Association.
New this year are the H20 Extreme summer session, held June 9-14 and June 23-28, at Camp Whispering Pines, for girls in grades 4-5, and The Mane Event summer session June 23-July 3 at Camp Marydale for girls in grades 6-8.
Registration for resident camp is open at gsle.org/camp. For information, call the council office in New Orleans at (504) 733-8220.