Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Kenner North Kiwanis Club, where he fielded questions about energy and natural resources. From left are Frank Ellis; Donna Dardar, of Skrmetta's staff; Betty Trosclair; Eric Skrmetta; Lois Snyder; Doris Rappold; and Gene Katsanis. The club meets every Thursday at 7 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 2150 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Kenner.