Seniors at the Academy of the Sacred Heart were inducted into the Rosary Sacred Heart Alumnae Association during a recent liturgy in the school’s chapel. Each of the 51 seniors was sponsored by a Sacred Heart alumna to welcome her into the association; together, they join more than 200,000 alumnae and alumni of 150 Sacred Heart schools around the globe.
Additionally, Beth Talbot Dienes, Rosary Alumnae board president, presented the Alumnae Essay Award to Amelia Huddell, who shared her winning essay with the congregation.