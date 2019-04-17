Easter revelry in New Orleans would not be complete without three popular parades: the Historic French Quarter Parade, the annual Chris Owens French Quarter parade and the Gay Easter Parade, all taking place on Sunday, April 21.
The French Quarter parade starts at 9:45 a.m. at Antoine’s Restaurant and proceeds to the St. Louis Cathedral for 11 a.m. Mass. The parade features mule-drawn carriages and vintage convertibles, and riders will hand out stuffed Easter bunnies and trinkets.
Following Mass, parade participants will show off their Easter bonnets at Jackson Square.
The 35th annual Chris Owens parade begins at 1 p.m. at the corner of St. Louis and Royal streets and roams through the Quarter, featuring Owens in her personally designed Grand Duchess Easter ensemble, colorful floats and marching bands.
Riders, including Owens' family and friends, will throw beads and trinkets.
The Gay Easter Parade begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Armstrong Park Arch on North Rampart Street, with horse-drawn carriages, floats and riders in colorful costumes.
They stop at bars along the way, going leisurely up St. Ann Street, turning left on Bourbon Street and to Esplanade Avenue, coming back up Royal Street and heading right onto St. Louis Street before returning to North Rampart.
The parade raises money for Food for Friends.
Asian Pacific fest
The Asian Pacific American Society Festival is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St.
This colorful celebration of Asian pride, partnership and progress features live entertainment and handmade crafts from Asian countries, including India, Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia.
Enjoy internationally themed displays and authentic Asian dishes. Blankets and folding chairs are welcome. The event is included with zoo admission.
Girls gathering
Girls ages 12 to 17 are invited to gather for a one-day camp dedicated to the importance of mindfulness from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 19, at 826 New Orleans, 1750 St. Bernard Ave.
The Springing Forward day camp is sponsored by The Beautiful Foundation, which provides leadership development focusing on self-esteem, entrepreneurial thinking, and emotional, mental and physical well-being.
The event will include dance and yoga activities and lots of girl talk. The cost is $50 and lunch is included. For information and to register, visit thebeautifulfoundaiton.org.
'Art of the City'
The exhibition "Art of the City: Post-Modern to Post-Katrina" opened this month at The Historic New Orleans Collection, 33 Royal St. Made possible by The Helis Foundation, the exhibition features the contemporary works of artists who have been reacting during three decades of strife and progress in New Orleans. It will run through Oct. 6.
Gallery hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. For information, visit hnoc.org.